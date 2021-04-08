Police ID man found dead outside Little Rock dollar store

Police on Thursday released the name of an 18-year-old man found dead in a vehicle outside a Little Rock dollar store.

Azhyrion Johnson’s body was discovered Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Dollar General, 7710 Colonel Glenn Road, a Twitter post by Little Rock police states.

Officers initially responded to the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road in reference to a possible shooting early Wednesday, according to an earlier news release from Little Rock police. The caller told dispatchers his brother had been shot and was in a gray GMC Yukon with a suspect, but officers weren’t immediately able to locate the vehicle, police said.

Dispatch received a second call that a victim, later identified as Marraell McKinney, showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, the release states.

McKinney told officers he was involved in a shooting at an apartment complex on Colonel Glenn, adding he shot someone and drove the vehicle to the Dollar General, where he left it, police said.

According to the release, detectives responded to the Dollar General and found the Yukon with the body of Johnson, who was from Little Rock, inside.

No information on suspects was immediately provided. The investigation is ongoing.