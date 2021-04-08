MUSIC MADNESS: Remnants of Rock at Vapors, The Going Jessies at SoMa

The Remnants of Rock (formerly known as The St. James Group) will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $45 to each show, available through Eventbrite.com/e/141372058633; (501) 463-4463.

The Remnants of Rock, on the band's website, promises "Branson, Mo., style show featuring 'The best music from Rock's golden era 1959-1969,' including classic hits by the Animals, Beach Boys, Beatles, Rolling Stones, Righteous Brothers, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Four Tops, Temptations and the Memphis & Motown sound."

The St. James Group was founded in 1968 by Rick Calhoun and other musicians who grew up in Morrilton and played together until 1978. They reunited in 2003 but quit after the unexpected death of original keyboardist Chuck Gordon. Calhoun, guitar and vocals, came up with the idea to assemble the "remnants" of his original band — his brother, Mark Calhoun (bass, backing vocals), plus Johnny Bradley (drums), Mike Mitchell (lead vocals, trumpet) and their new recruit, Tommy France (keyboards).

Country-rock band Hayefield, formed by Trey Lamberth (left) and Taylor Hyatt in 2019, plays Saturday at Stickyz in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Hayefield will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door if any remain.

Hayefield is a Little Rock country/rock band formed in 2019 by Taylor Hyatt and Trey Lamberth III, who later added Dylan Reid and Tyler Haley.

◼️ The Going Jessies will perform between 5 and 9 p.m. Friday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

Food and drinks are available at the nearby participating restaurants: South on Main, Esters, Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, Mockingbird Bar & Tacos, The Root Café, Rock Town Distillery, Rock N Roll Sushi, Loblolly Creamery and Community Bakery.

◼️ Byron Hayes will perform at 7 p.m. today, The Juice duo will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and DJ G-Force will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Travis Mobley & Friends will perform 7:30 p.m. today, "Friday Night Live" will be held at 8 p.m. Friday and "Saturday Music Madness" will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Jess and the Mess, featuring Billy Gibson and Al Gamble, will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at a crawfish boil block party, 301 Main St., in the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. Admission is free.

BENTON

Ryan Harmon will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at the Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082. Admission is free.

CONWAY

Presley Drake will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Akeem Kemp Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Triot Quiet will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19, Conway. (501) 205-0576. The band consists of three former members of the Dirty Lindsey band, accompanied by Ryan Harmon of Sloppy KISS, formed Triot Quiet in March. It's described as an acoustic band combining the sounds of Iron Maiden's "Run to the Hills" and AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."

FORT SMITH

Country singer Ronnie Millsap will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Tickets range from $35 to $75. (479) 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com

HOT SPRINGS

Christine DeMeo will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the 420eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

◼️ Chuck & Glen will perform at 6 p.m. today for a "Cajun boil" at the Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill, 4332 Central Ave., Suite A, in the Temperance Hill Square shopping center in Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Bad Habit will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176. Admission is free.

MAUMELLE

Jason Campbell & Robby Deal will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Hangout, 10840 Maumelle Blvd. in North Little Rock. Admission is $5. Call (501) 904-6911.

STAY TUNED

Arkansas-born soul singer Al Green will be featured in a tribute from 7 to 9 p.m. today on "Arkansas Sounds Presents," a free show on Facebook and app.kosmi.io.

◼️ Rock poet Patti Smith will perform a free Facebook show from New York's City Winery at 7 p.m. Friday.

◼️ Singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and Willis Alan Ramsey will present a livestream show, "In Conversation & Song," at 8 p.m. Friday on lylelovett.com. Cost to view is $10.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Parker Millsap will do a preview of his new album, "Be Here Instead," at 7 p.m. today on volume.com/lightning100/. He will play the entire album, discuss the songs and answer fan questions.

Millsap will also perform a livestream show with his full band, streaming from 3rd & Lindsey in Nashville, Tenn., at 8 p.m. Friday. Viewing through boxoffice.mandolin.com is $15 for the show only; or $40 for the show, plus access to a VIP group with a Q&A. (He will do another show at 8 p.m. April 23; cost to view both is $25 or $50.

Millsap, who performed several impressive shows at South on Main in recent years, is the "Spotlight" artist this month on the No Depression site, nodepression.com.

◼️ Wilco fans, look at this: Sequesterfest 5 — singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy, drummer Glenn Kotche and guitarist Nels Cline — will perform solo sets at 7 p.m. Saturday on program.expochicago.com. Fans can see the first four in the Quarantine Concerts series at https://ess.org/the-quarantine-concerts. Donations are encouraged.

READ THIS

Speaking of No Depression, nodepression.com has a two-part series, "The New Normal: In a Year Without Touring, Artists Find Something in the Stillness." Some of those interviewed were among the seasonal offerings at South on Main in recent years. Part One has brief comments from Parker Millsap and Pokey LaFarge and Part Two includes extensive comments from Amyrhyst Kiah and Lera Lynn.

And, there's this on the status of noted Little Rock venue the Rev Room: "Coming Soon! We're gearing up for our reopening of Rev Room. In the meantime, we're working behind the scenes on our website. If you have any questions, holler at us, chris@lovelivemusic.com.