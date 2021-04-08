Rent aid program opens for Spa City

Applications have opened for Hot Springs residents who need financial assistance with rent or utility payments due to covid-19.

Eligible applicants must live inside the city limits, have proof of a coronavirus-related hardship, such as a layoff or reduced work hours, and meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s low-to moderate-household income rules.

The funding assistance comes through the Community Development Block Grant and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act emergency rent and utility subsistence program. Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness manages the local program.

Residents can pick-up an application for rent and utility assistance outside the Garland County Community Services office at 600 West Grand Avenue, Suite 200, Hot Springs, or by calling Loren Eitel-Morphew at (501) 762-9038. More information is available from Eitel-Morphew.