Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Fayetteville 6,

FS Southside 0

Jacob Pannell's two-run single sparked a four-run first inning as Fayetteville completed a two-game sweep of Southside at Bulldog Field.

The outburst was more than enough for Easton Frazier as the sophomore allowed the Mavericks just one more hit after Zebediah Allen led off the game with a double. Frazier struck out four and walked four while throwing 107 pitches.

Fayetteville (7-7, 4-4), which added solo runs in the third and fourth innings, now moves into a third-place tie with Bentonville and Rogers Heritage in the 6A-West standings.

Russellville 4-4, Alma 3-0

Alma had a fifth-inning comeback attempt fall short as the Airedales lost the first game of a 5A-West doubleheader at home to Russellville.

Russellville led 4-0 after scoring twice in the top of the fifth, but Alma answered with a two-run double by Zack Holt and an RBI groundout by Jacob Machen. The Airedales, however, left runners on bases to end the fifth and had Derek Hatcher in scoring position in the seventh before the game ended.

Alma was shut out in the second game despite seven hits. Caden Gifford and Lucas Hayes each had two hits for the Airedales.

Prairie Grove 9, Gentry 1

Casey Shipley's two-run home run gave Prairie Grove the lead for good en route to a 4A-1 Conference victory at Gentry.

Gentry took a 1-0 lead in the first after Dawson Wright singled and scored on Isaak Crittenden's groundout before Shipley hit his home run in the third. The Tigers added a solo run in the fifth before they erupted for six runs in the seventh, with Shipley adding an RBI single and Caston Flumm belting a two-run double.

Ryder Orr held Gentry to six hits and struck out five in a winning performance and helped his cause with two hits. Wright and Riggs Harper had two hits apiece for Gentry.

Elkins 11, NWA Hornets 1

Brannon Bargsley pitched a complete game, and Elkins banged out 15 hits en route to a nonconference victory.

Mason Chadick, Ben Evans and Trevor Shumate each had two hits and two RBIs for the Elks (8-4), while Kayson Drummond, Aden Williams, and Tyler King had two hits apiece.

Elkins returns to 3A-1 Conference action today with a doubleheader against Bergman.

Ozark Catholic 18,

Western Yell County 0

Peyton Goldschmidt tossed a no-hitter and struck out 12 to help the Griffons to their first win of the season.

Goldschmidt allowed no runs on no hits over five innings. He walked four to pick up the win.

Tyler Thomas, Ashton Efird and Erin Sanchez drove in two runs each. Sanchez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Thomas and Efird added two hits each.

Farmington 7,

McDonald County, Mo. 2

Trey Hill had three hits and drove in two runs as Farmington earned a nonconference victory at home over McDonald County.

Lawson Devault added three hits and an RBI for the Cardinals, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first off RBI singles by Chase Brown and Michael White. Farmington then added two more in the third and three in the fourth.

Ethan Hodge allowed just two hits and struck out five over six innings of work, while Caden Elsik pitched the seventh. Elsik also had two of the Cardinals' 13 hits.

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Bentonville West 4,

FS Southside 0

Bridgett McSpadden had two goals to lead West to a 6A-West Conference win at home over Southside.

Kaitlyn McMahan and Whitney Carrigan had a goal apiece for the Lady Wolverines (4-4-1, 3-2-1), who had a 2-0 halftime lead.

Bentonville High 4, Springdale High 0

Allison Fernstrom had two goals as the Lady Tigers remained unbeaten in 6A-West play with a victory over host Springdale.

Fernstrom gave Bentonville a 1-0 halftime lead when she scored off an assist by Lauren Parker. The Lady Tigers pulled away in the second half as Star Chesshir, Shalya Bradley scored before Fernstrom struck again.

PREP SOFTBALL

Greenwood 11-7, Vilonia 1-0

The Lady Bulldogs completed a sweep of Vilonia in 5A-West action on Tuesday.

Greenwood (13-4, 6-0 5A-West) claimed an 11-1 win in the opener, then completed the sweep with a 7-0 shutout in game two.

In the opener Ally Sockey powered the Lady Bulldogs' offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases. Chelsi Possage and Haven Clements also had two hits each, and Maddison Cartwright drove in two runs.

Clements dominated in the circle, allowing four hits with a pair of strikeouts.

In the nightcap, Tori Howard allowed just five hits and fanned one in a complete-game shutout in the circle.

Possage was 2-for-02 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Cartwright added a triple, and Sockey drove in three runs.

Paris 13, Cedarville 0

Jayden Hart pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout.

Hart also led the way at the plate with a three-run home run. Jayden Wells was 3-for-3 with a triple, double and five RBIs, and Rachel O'Neal also drove in three runs.

FS Northside 9,

North Little Rock 4

The Lady Grizzlies (10-5, 2-2) belted 15 hits and rolled to a 6A-Central road win Tuesday.

Cailin Massey had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for Northside. Bailee Brinkman was 2-for-2, and Anna Hale was 3-for-4. Danessa Teague was 2-for-3 with a double.

Massey earned the win in the circle with eight strikeouts.

Amelia Gassman had three hits for North Little Rock and Josie Golden homered.

Pea Ridge 15, Huntsville 0

The Lady Blackhawks took control early and never let up in a run-rule win in 4A-1 Conference action Wednesday.

Aidan Dayberry earned the win, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts. Dayberry did not issue a walk.

Dayberry also had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Blakelee Winn was also 3-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs. Nalea Holliday added two hits and Emily Beck drove in two runs for Pea Ridge (9-4).