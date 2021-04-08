Springdale woman fatally struck while crossing street, police say

A Springdale woman was fatally struck while crossing Powell Street on Monday night, police said.

Maria Tresa Meza, 60, was crossing the street from east to west, just before Sisters Avenue around 8:32 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report from Springdale police.

A 1999 Toyota 4Runner was going south on Powell and struck Meza in the southbound lane, the report states.

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing in a non-crosswalk and non-lit part of the street, police said.

Meza was brought to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, where she later died, the report states.

Officers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 138 people died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.