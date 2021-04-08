FOOTBALL

Former Hogs captain dies

Billy Luplow, a captain on coach Frank Broyles' first conference championship football team for the University of Arkansas in 1959, died last weekend in Little Rock.

Luplow, a two-way lineman, was a captain along with Barry Switzer and James Monroe on the Razorbacks' team that went 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the Southwest Conference, sharing the league title with Texas and TCU.

The Razorbacks capped the year with a 14-7 victory over Georgia Tech in the Gator Bowl, the first of 10 bowl appearances for Broyles' Razorbacks.

"The thing about Billy, he loved God, he loved his wife and he loved the Razorbacks," said Harold Horton, the longtime Arkansas assistant coach and former executive director of the Razorback Foundation. "He really loved being part of the Razorbacks."

Luplow, a letterman in 1958 and '59, followed his brother Rollie, a three-year letterman from 1955-57, to the Hill from their native Parkin.

-- Tom Murphy

BOWLING

ASU women in regional final

The Arkansas State University women's team went 2-0 Wednesday to secure a spot in the NCAA Region 3 final today in Kansas City, Mo.

ASU opened with a 1,049-845 victory over Delaware State in traditional play, then topped No. 3 overall seed North Carolina A&T 991-911 in a five-game Baker match. The Hornets jumped ahead of the Red Wolves with a 1,061-874 victory in traditional play, but ASU answered by winning the five-game Baker 974-857.

North Carolina A&T faces Delaware State at 9 a.m. Central today with the winner facing ASU in the regional championship match at 3 p.m. If necessary, ASU would bowl again immediately afterward in a best-of-seven Baker series to decide which team will advance to the final four.

BASEBALL

UAPB shut out on road

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-19) was limited to five hits Wednesday -- including one each from Declaudio Irvin, Karsten Vasquez and Nick Kreutzer at the top of the batting order -- in a 12-0, 7-inning loss to Kansas State at Tointon Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats (17-11) scored three runs in each of the first three innings to put the game out of reach, then added three runs in the fifth inning. Third baseman Cameron Thompson was 4 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 2 RBI for Kansas State, including his first home run of the season in the first inning.

UAPB's other two hits came from Kacy Higgins and Braelin Hence.

GOLF

Matthews 2nd, Arkansas 5th at LSU Classic

University of Arkansas golfer Brooke Matthews shot a final-round 70 Wednesday to finish second individually and lead the Razorbacks to a fifth-place team finish at the LSU Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge.

Matthews had three birdies and an eagle from 100 yards to finish at 2-under 214, which was three strokes behind LSU's Ingrid Lindblad. Julia Gregg shot a 70 in the final round to grab a share of 10th place individually, marking the first top-10 finish of her career.

Arkansas shot a 2-over 290 Wednesday as a team to finish with an 880 total. LSU won the team title and Mississippi was second.

Lozada finishes in top 10

University of Arkansas freshman Manuel Lozada birdied two of his final three holes Wednesday to shoot a 1-over 72 and finish tied for sixth place at the Collegiate Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.

Lozada finished with a 1-over 214 total on the par-71, 7,226-yard West Course at the Country Club of Birmingham. He was even par through his first four holes, offsetting two bogeys with two birdies. He shot another bogey on No. 11 and had a double bogey on No. 13, but rallied to birdie the 16th and 18th holes.

The Razorbacks finished with an 875 team total, which was good for eighth place. Clemson won the event with an 854 total, followed by Tennessee, North Florida, Vanderbilt and Auburn.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding's Smith, 2 from HSU honored

Logan Smith of Harding University was named the Great American Conference player of the year on Wednesday, while Makenzie Thoman of Henderson State University was named the defensive player of the year and teammate Violeta Mendoza Quintana was honored as the newcomer of the year.

Smith and Arkansas Tech University's Mackenzie Eford were unanimous selections to the first-team all-conference squad, while Thoman and Harding's Libby Hinton also made the first team. Harding's Sarah Morehead and Ally Stoner were named to the second team, along with Morgan Gross and Morgan Schuster of Southern Arkansas University. A total of 16 players from Arkansas schools were honored.

SOFTBALL

UCA loses to Mississippi State

Jaylee Engelkes went 2 for 4 Wednesday, including her third home run of the season, but it wasn't enough as the Sugar Bears lost to Mississippi State 4-3 at Nusz Park in Starkville, Miss.

Engelkes led off the fourth inning with her home run to straightaway center field, giving UCA (22-12) a 2-0 lead. Mississippi State (19-15) got consecutive solo home runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 2-2. Kaylyn Shepherd added an RBI single to give the Sugar Bears a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning, but the Bulldogs won the game on an RBI single by Carter Spexarth and a throwing error.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services