Texas man arrested near Hope after 5-hour I-30 standoff

Arkansas State Police arrested a Texas man near Hope on Thursday afternoon after a 5-hour standoff with law enforcement just off Interstate 30, according to a news release.

While waiting for an Arkansas Highway Police inspection and the weighing of his tractor-trailer, Flores Reynaldo, 33, of Progreso, Texas, was found by police to have outstanding felony warrants out of Texas, the release said.

When officers attempted to take him into custody around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Reynaldo resisted, pointed a gun at an officer and barricaded himself inside the sleeper compartment of the vehicle armed with two handguns, according to the release.

State Police SWAT and negotiation teams were sent to support law enforcement, the release said.

Reynaldo surrendered to police at 2:15 p.m. Thursday without any injuries. He was taken to the Hempstead County jail, where he was being held Thursday on an aggravated assault charge related to the incident.