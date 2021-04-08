Troopers: Vehicle strikes group of motorcyclists, killing 1

A vehicle hit three motorcyclists Tuesday afternoon in Izard County, leaving one dead, troopers said.

A 2006 Dodge was traveling west on Arkansas 56 when the crash happened shortly before 3:40 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police. Three motorcycles were traveling east when the Dodge crossed the centerline, striking them, the report states.

Michall Morris, 47, of Heber Springs died as a result of the crash, troopers said.

The wreck injured two other motorcyclists: a 65-year-old man from Denver Colo., and a 62-year-old man from Heber Springs. The driver of the Dodge, a 30-year-old Melbourne man, was also injured.

The injured were brought to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, Baptist Health Medical Center and UAMS Medical Center, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as dry and clear.

At least 137 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.