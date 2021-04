BENTONVILLE -- Two men died after their cars collided head-on Wednesday night on Arkansas 549 in Benton County.

Gary O'Neal, 84, of Sulphur Springs, and Jim Fultz, 56, of Gravette, died in the crash around 8:04 p.m., according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

O'Neal's vehicle was traveling south on the highway during rain when it crossed the center line and struck Fultz's vehicle, according to the report.