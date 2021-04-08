Two dead after apparent murder–suicide in Paris

PARIS -- The Arkansas State Police is investigating what's believed to be a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday.

The Paris Police Department went to 710 N. 7th St. for a report of a shooting at 6:07 p.m., according to an email from Bill Sadler, state police spokesman.

Police found the bodies of two Logan County men, Richard Wood, 55, and Jacob Woods, 38.

Sadler said local law enforcement requested the State Police investigate the deaths, with special agents of its criminal investigation division leading the investigation.

The bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsies.

The investigation is continuing.