Vaccine offered to teens, adults

More vaccines are on the way, and now is the time to make an appointment.

Covid-19 vaccines will be administered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center for ages 16 and older.

The clinic is offered through a partnership between Doctor's Orders Pharmacy and the city of Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

Teens ages 16 and 17 will be eligible to receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic. Adults 18 and older will be eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine at this session. (Older patients who prefer the Pfizer vaccine can get it at Doctor's Orders by checking www.INJECTtoPROTECT.com to see available clinics and make appointments.)

For the April 30 city clinic, individuals can visit the following links to schedule an appointment online.

For teens ages 16 and 17:

https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=21735720

The clinic only has four time slots for the 16- and 17-year-olds: 7:50 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. The clinic will need the following information when patients call in: Their complete name, address, date of birth, email address, race, gender, allergies, work location and appointment time.

For adults ages 18 and older:

https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=21734181

The clinic will need the following information when patients call in: Their complete name, address, date of birth, email address, race, gender, allergies, work location and appointment time (between 8 a.m. and noon and noon to 5:40 p.m). They take appointments every 10 minutes.

These links are also available on the city's website at www.cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.

Individuals without internet access may contact any of the following for assistance with scheduling an appointment:

Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church at 870-534-6944.

Pine Bluff City Hall at 870-730-2145 (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Pine Bluff First Assembly of God at 870-535-0371 (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

First United Methodist Church at 870-535-0935 (from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

The public is encouraged to help combat the virus and protect the community by ensuring that they are vaccinated, according to the news release.

For details or to volunteer with clinic duties, interested people may contact Mary Liddell, city of Pine Bluff clinic coordinator, 870-643-2383.