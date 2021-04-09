Advice varies on AstraZeneca shot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- In Spain, people now have to be older than 60 to get an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. In Belgium, over 55. In the United Kingdom, authorities recommend the shot not be given to adults under 30 where possible, and Australia's government announced on Thursday similar limits to the shots for those under 50.

A patchwork of advice was emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Medicines Agency said there was a "possible link" between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder while reiterating that the vaccine is safe and effective.

Regulators in the United Kingdom and the EU both stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people, and the EU agency maintained its guidance that the vaccine can be used in all adults. But experts fear the confusing messages could dampen enthusiasm for the shot at a time when Europe and many other parts of the world are facing surging virus cases.

Experts hammered home the rarity of the clots Thursday.

"The risks appear to be extremely low from this very rare side effect," Anthony Cox of the University of Birmingham's School of Pharmacy told the BBC. "I mean, it's the equivalent of the risk of dying in the bath, drowning in the bath, for example, it's that rare, or a plane landing on your house."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Dr. Sabine Straus,head of the EU regulator's Safety Committee, said the best data was from Germany, where there was one report of clots for every 100,000 doses given, although she noted far fewer reports in the U.K. Still, that's less than the clot risk that healthy women face from birth control pills, said another expert, Dr. Peter Arlett.

The agency said most of the cases reported were in women younger than 60 within two weeks of vaccination, though it was unable to identify specific risk factors based on current information.

The EU had been trying to avoid different policies among its 27 nations, which all look to the European Medicines Agency for guidance. Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has called for a coherent approach to ensure that "on the basis of the same set of evidence, similar decisions are taken in different member states."

News of the risk already is having an effect. In Croatia, the government said 1 in 4 people set thatto get an AstraZeneca shot Thursday didn't show up. Poland, too, has seen people cancel or not appear for appointments.

French general practitioner Dr. Joel Valendoff said many of his patients were canceling.

When vaccines first became available, "I was refusing people because I had a lot of demand and not enough vaccines. Today I am facing the opposite," he said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EmuuAQbLtQ]

GERMANY OPEN TO SPUTNIK

In Germany, meanwhile, the health minister said Thursday that the European Union doesn't plan to order Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, but his country will hold talks with Russia on whether an individual order makes sense.

The EU said Wednesday that it won't place orders for Sputnik V on member countries' behalf, as it did with other manufacturers, Health Minister Jens Spahn told WDR public radio.

Spahn said he told his fellow EU health ministers that Germany, which has strongly backed joint EU orders, "will talk bilaterally to Russia, first of all about when it could come and in what quantities." He said "to really make a difference in our current situation, the deliveries would have to come in the next two to four or five months."

In a slow start to the vaccine rollout in Germany and across the EU, there have been calls from some German politicians -- particularly at the state level -- to order Sputnik V.

Spahn underscored the German government's position that, to be deployed in the country, Sputnik V must be cleared for use by the European Medicines Agency, and "for that, Russia must deliver data." The EU regulator started a rolling review of the vaccine in early March.

Elsewhere in the EU, Hungary in February became the first country in the bloc to start using Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm vaccine, neither of which has been approved by the EU's medicines regulator.

The government of Slovakia collapsed after its former prime minister orchestrated a secret deal to buy 2 million Sputnik V doses despite disagreements with his coalition partners.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Corder, Geir Moulson and staff members of The Associated Press.

Residents wait to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Croatia has reported a surge in new coronavirus cases as the EU-member nation faces increasing public skepticism over the use of its main AstraZeneca shots. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

FILE - In this March 22, 2021, file photo, vials of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine sit in a fridge at the local vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. A patchwork of advice is emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Union’s drug regulator said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder. Regulators in the United Kingdom and the EU both stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)