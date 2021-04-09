Another history marker in works

Sharon Stanley Wyatt, president of the Simon Bradford Chapter Colonial Dames 17th Century, announced the chapter's intent to mark another historical cemetery in Jefferson County.

The Simon Bradford Chapter, organized in 1961, is the oldest Colonial Dames chapter in the state and meets at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

One of the organization's major missions is to mark and preserve historical sites. When details are finalized, the marking of another historical cemetery will be held in the spring.

The chapter has marked two historical cemeteries -- Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery and Hunter's Chapel Church Cemetery -- as well as placed markers where the Trail of Tears Water Route went through Arkansas at Arkansas Post, Murray Lock & Dam, Tar Camp and Stuttgart, according to the release.

"National [Colonial Dames] must approve the marking of an historical site by chapters and state societies. Strict guidelines much be adhered to in the marking and the historical significance of the site must be clearly defined. If there is an owner of the site, written permission must be obtained. The total exacting process may take up to a year," according to the release.

Wyatt stated there are many historical sites in the Delta region and Jefferson County.

"Jefferson County began as the state's major entry point for early European explorers and steamboat travel up the Arkansas River, and a major railroad route went through it into the heart of the state," according to the release. "Jefferson County, like all of Arkansas, was acquired by the United States in the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Pine Bluff itself is rich in historical sites as the state's fourth largest city where many historically important homes can be found. The fact that it has two museums, the Pine Bluff-Jefferson Historical County Museum and the Arkansas Railroad Museum speaks to the historical significance of the city and county."

The Simon Bradford Chapter meets at the Pine Bluff Country Club on the third Wednesday in February, May, August and October, with the United States Daughters of 1812 and the Daughters of the Colonial Wars, according to a news release. Details: Sharon Wyatt at swyatt@cablelynx.com.