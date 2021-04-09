Arkansas high court reaffirms jury trials to resume in May

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday reaffirmed jury trials will resume at the beginning of May and judges will continue to follow health guidelines for the safety of participants.

"All Arkansas state courts shall continue to follow the Arkansas Department of Health's guidelines concerning face coverings and social distancing," according to the high court. "We also encourage all state courts to implement additional measures as necessary to protect the health of trial participants and attendees."

In the last order regarding jury trials on March 18, the Supreme Court said they expected judges to resume jury trials as of May 1 if covid-19 cases in the state continued to decline and vaccinations increase. May 1 is a Saturday, so May 3 will be the first day trials could resume.

"Indeed, according to public health officials, positive progress has continued as infection rates are down and vaccination rates are up," according to Thursday's order. "Therefore, we announce an end to the suspension of jury trials effective May 1, 2021."

The Supreme Court suspended in-person proceedings, including jury trials, in all appellate, circuit and district courts March 17, 2020. There were some exceptions. The order waived speedy trial rules and other requirements found in the Arkansas Rules of Criminal Procedure until further notice. That order was extended several times.

Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor, who has the smallest courtroom in Washington County, said Circuit Judge Cristi Beaumont has agreed to allow Taylor to use the big courtroom in the historic Washington County Courthouse through May. Taylor said she has four older cases lined up for trial needing to be resolved and that courtroom will allow everyone to be in the same room with six-foot social distancing, which is still required.

After May, Taylor said it will be a challenge to have trials in her courtroom.

"We're really going to have to limit the number of people who are coming into and out of the space and be very mindful of how that's going to work. But, I think that it can be done," Taylor said. "It's small enough that wherever we put people, they're going to be able to hear. And, the most important players, of course, are the parties and the jurors and then we have the court reporter and myself. Once we get all those people in the courtroom, and a witness at a time, then we will have probably used up all the space."

Taylor said if it turns out to be impossible to have trials in her courtroom, she'll look elsewhere for space.

"It's just a big question mark as to what that's going to look like but we'll do the best we can and if we can't use that space and make it work for our needs, then we'll have to find another space somewhere around the community where we'll go and try our trials," Taylor said.

In Benton County, Circuit Court Judge John Scott said judges Brad Karren, Doug Schrantz and Tom Smith all have jury trials set for the first week of May. The judges also have other jury trials lined up should those first cases be resolved.

Scott said he has one jury trial scheduled for May and a few others set in June. Judge Robin Green has agreed to swap courtrooms when Scott has a jury trial. Scott said his courtroom is too small to hold a trial while practicing social distancing.

Green has a larger courtroom and plastic barriers have been added to the jury box to protect jurors, Scott said. Green also had benches removed from her courtroom and put in chairs so half the jurors can sit there instead of in the jury box.

Scott said he hopes to be having trials in his own courtroom by the fall.

"I'm hoping by September to conduct jury trials in a safe fashion for litigants, attorneys and the court staff," Scott said.

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecutor, said the move wasn't unexpected and his staff will be ready to go when the judges are.

"It puts down on official paper what we had been told a couple of weeks ago," Durrett said. "So, I guess now it's official that things will be resuming."

Durrett said while his deputies haven't been operating like normal, they haven't been letting cases slip through the cracks, either.

"There's still a lot of unknowns on this," Durrett said. "It's still going to be a little bit cumbersome with social distancing in a courtroom but Judge Mark Lindsay has submitted plans for refurbishing of his courtroom to update it based on those guidelines."

Lindsay said Washington County has hired a contractor to prepare the courtroom.

"May 3 doesn't necessarily mean everybody's going to be packed in the courtroom doing pleas every day," Durrett said. "It's up to the judges, it's their courtrooms, so it's up to them. They have to focus on the health and safety of everyone. We trust their judgment to make those decisions to get this process going while keeping everybody safe."

Durrett said he thinks it's going to feel good to get back in a courtroom.

"I think everyone's eager to get back in the courtroom," Durrett said. "In spite of all the Plexiglas barriers and safety provisions that will be in place, it will feel a little bit like normal or, perhaps, what the new normal will be."

Durrett said the pandemic delayed a lot of cases over the past year.

"We're just going to have to roll up our sleeves and get to work. I think everybody certainly understands that and I think everyone is focused on that and ready to get to it."

On March 18, Dan Kemp, chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court, urged judges to authorize the clerks to assemble new jury panels and notify jurors that they should be ready to report after May 1.