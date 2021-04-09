Arkansas-Ole Miss start time delayed

The start time for No. 2 Arkansas' baseball game at No. 3 Ole Miss will be delayed by two hours Friday night.

The teams are now scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., due to the threat of rain and thunderstorms that are forecast in the area. The game will still be televised by SEC Network.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 100% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm in Oxford tonight, but rain chances decrease later in the night.

The Razorbacks (24-4, 7-2 SEC) and Rebels (23-6, 7-2) are tied atop the SEC West standings entering the three-game series. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas is scheduled to start left hander Patrick Wicklander (1-1, 2.13 ERA) in Game 1 against Ole Miss right hander Gunnar Hoglund (3-1, 2.47).