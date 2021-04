Fulton, 1961: "Have had a nice trip so far," apparently written by guests of Whites Courts & Cafe, which was but a mile from the Red River bridge on bustling U.S. 67. Family-owned lodging and dining like Whites Court sprang up along the highway, which remained one of the state's busiest for decades. Almost all those businesses faded when traffic shifted to Interstate 30, where chain motels sprang up at the exits.

