ASU extends its deal with medical college

A New York medical college can continue teaching its students on the Jonesboro campus of Arkansas State University through the 2035-36 academic year after ASU trustees on Monday approved a 15-year extension of an earlier agreement.

The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2016 began teaching students in ASU's Wilson Hall, with about 115 students in each incoming class, according to ASU.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and documents provided under the state's public disclosure law by ASU had information redacted, but the agreement specifies payment per student to ASU. Payments from the private New York Institute of Technology also go to ASU for a "location fee" and service fee for maintenance, repairs, cleaning and utilities.

Jeff Hankins, a spokesman for the ASU System, said the previous agreement was signed in 2014 and had been set to expire in April 2024.

ASU System President Chuck Welch in a statement said the partnership is helping address a shortage of physicians, including in the Delta region.

"With 560 new students and employees, along with spouses and families, the medical school has also made a substantial economic impact on the Jonesboro region. We appreciate the remarkable cooperation and work with NYIT and its leadership, and we're excited about extending this relationship," Welch said.