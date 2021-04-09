At the Post

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,100

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $192,115

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,105,844

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,297,959

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:15 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, noon; Laurel Park, 11:40 a.m.; Keenland, 12:05 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Golden Gate 3:20 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Jockey David Cabrera won three races Thursday.

Cabrera won the second race aboard Paynter Party ($21.40,$7.60, $4.40), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.58; the fifth race with Englander ($3.20, $2.40, $2.10), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.93; and the ninth race with Incorrigible ($4.00, $3.00, $2.80), covering 1 mile in 1:37.74.

Jockey Martin Garica won two races.

Garcia won the third race aboard Tycoon ($8.20, $5.40, $3.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.87, and the fourth race with Bear Oak ($11.40, $4.20, $3.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.32.

CONCERT TOUR RETURNS

There's a concert tour stopping late Saturday afternoon at Oaklawn and if it's anything like March 13, it will be another virtuoso performance.

That's because unbeaten Concert Tour, a home bred for Gary and Mary West, will be heavily favored to enhance his credentials as a leading Kentucky Derby candidate in the $1 million Arkansas Derby (Grade I) at 1 1/8 miles.

Probable post time for the Arkansas Derby, which will be televised live by NBC Sports Network, is 6:41 p.m. It goes as the 12th of 13 races. First post Saturday is 12:02 p.m., with the infield open, weather permitting.

Te Arkansas Derby is one of four stakes Saturday at Oaklawn, the others being the $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (grade 3) for older horses at 6 furlongs, $400,000 Oaklawn Mile for older horses and the $250,000 Carousel for older fillies and mares at 6 furlongs.

The projected six-horse Arkansas Derby field from the rail out following Tuesday's post-position draw: Super Stock, Ricardo Santana Jr. to ride, 122 pounds, 6-1 on the morning line; Caddo River, Florent Geroux, 122, 7-2; Hozier, Martin Garcia, 118, 3-1; Get Her Number, Francisco Arrieta, 122, 6-1; Concert Tour, Joel Rosario, 122, even money; and Last Samurai, Jon Court, 118, 15-1.

Concert Tour is coming off an eye-catching 4 ¼-length victory in the $1 million Rebel Stakes (Grade II) at 1 1/16 miles March 13, the final major local prep for the Arkansas Derby.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department.