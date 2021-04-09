Bring in the art

Since its creation, Crystal Bridges has brought some truly beautiful artwork to Arkansas. It's worth the drive to Bentonville to see all the different exhibits that travel through each year.

And now, the museum is bringing even more art to the Ozarks. Lots more. From the paper:

"Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art revealed Wednesday plans for a major expansion to be completed by 2024. Ten years after completing the original design for the museum, Safdie Architects returns to the project to create an expansion that will add nearly 100,000 square feet to the facility, increasing the museum by 50 percent. The expansion will allow the museum to showcase its growing collection and welcome more visitors."

Just think of how much art you can put in an extra 100,000 square feet. And all this comes after Crystal Bridges launched The Momentary, a second site for art in Bentonville.

Here's to even more art coming to the Ozarks. We can't wait to attend the opening tour in 2024.