Cable thefts silence alert on weather conditions

The theft of some AT&T cables Wednesday morning on Shinall Mountain prevented residents of 17 Central Arkansas counties from receiving severe weather radio alerts from the National Weather Service.

The agency's radio transmitter is back up and running as of Thursday, but the weather service was unable to directly relay radio alerts of severe weather on Wednesday night, including severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, said Dennis Cavanaugh, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Interfering with potentially life-saving communications is a federal crime, Cavanaugh said.

"If [the thieves] are ever identified and caught, hopefully they're dealt with appropriately," he said.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating the theft and has not issued any charges or arrest warrants as of Thursday afternoon, spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett said. However, investigators have identified four suspects, according to an incident report filed Wednesday.

The potential charge of felony first-degree criminal mischief is determined by the monetary amount of damage, which was about $11,000, Garrett said.

Several TV and radio towers are located on Shinall Mountain, the highest natural point in the county which Cavanaugh said is an ideal location for the National Weather Service to reach a great deal of Arkansans at once.

"It's got a good location, so we give it the maximum wattage we can," Cavanaugh said. "We've relied on that weather radio tower for years to broadcast weather radio warnings. We have other towers around the area, but that's by far the strongest in Central Arkansas."

The agency is always on the lookout for severe weather regardless of the forecast, so the radio transmitter acts as "a safety net as well as an alerting tool," he said.

The weather service broadcasts severe weather alerts through TV stations and directly to phones, but the radio transmitter is the only means of direct contact between the weather service and the public without a third party, Cavanaugh said. The agency does not own any cables but relies on the ones belonging to communication networks, such as AT&T, to keep the transmitter running, he said.

Cavanaugh said it is not uncommon for thieves to steal cables from radio towers, likely selling the copper for a premium price at a recycling center.

"Most of the time they don't intend to interrupt the ability to send weather warnings to hundreds of thousands of people," Cavanaugh said. "Usually their intention is to make a quick buck."

He expects the radio transmitter to be put to use as soon as tonight, when more severe weather is expected as the result of a cold front that will pass through the state.

Weather service forecasters said a majority of the state will be at a slight risk for severe weather hazards, including hail up to the size of a golf ball, wind speeds up to 60 mph and a "very low" chance for tornadoes.

The southernmost part of the state, including El Dorado, will be at an enhanced risk, according to a weather service briefing.