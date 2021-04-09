Cancer center named for donors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center just recently announced that it was creating a new cancer center on the JRMC campus, and now the center will have a name.

South Arkansas business leaders George and Livia Dunklin and Bill, Sharri and Sissy Jones have joined together to make a donation of $600,000 to the Jefferson Regional Foundation. As a result, the Jefferson Regional Cancer Center will be renamed the Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center.

The hospital recently announced an investment of $8 million in the project, which will consolidate all Jefferson Regional cancer services under one roof at the Jefferson Professional Center I (JPC I) on 40th Avenue.

Services will include physician visits, an infusion center, a breast center, imaging services, care coordination, financial navigation and a new radiation oncology center. Through the new cancer center, Jefferson Regional has said it will be able to coordinate care more easily for patients -- from screening and diagnosis to therapy and beyond -- all in one convenient location.

George Dunklin Jr. is on the Jefferson Regional Foundation board and said he has been impressed with the leadership of CEO Brian Thomas and his team.

"Brian has built a very impressive balance sheet, which allows Jefferson Regional to become a strong regional hospital for all of Southeast Arkansas," Dunklin said. "My father, who passed away almost 14 years ago, served on the hospital board for several years and would be very proud to see how the hospital has positioned itself for future growth in the community that he loved so much. My family and I are proud to be part of the new cancer center and to honor my father's past service to Jefferson Regional."

Sissy Jones, who founded Sissy's Log Cabin, has experienced the care at the Jefferson Regional Cancer Center herself after receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer.

"I'm excited to lend my name to the facility that saved my life and can save many more people in the future," she said.

Bill Jones is the chief executive officer at Sissy's Log Cabin.

"I was devastated when I heard my mother's diagnosis," Bill Jones said, "and like anyone else, I was going to do everything in my power to make her healthy again. But she was right -- the very best care for her was here locally at Jefferson Regional. I couldn't be happier with her recovery, and the fact that I have her back on the job with me. Her personal experience influenced our decision, and we are proud to support the cancer center at Jefferson Regional, which will ultimately benefit patients throughout the region."

The first phase of the cancer center project will include expansion of the existing space, including the infusion center, and is expected to be complete in June. Phase two, which will include construction of the radiation oncology suite, is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.

