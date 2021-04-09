Court, 60, continues strong presence as jockey

HOT SPRINGS -- Big rides in big races have been part of this jockey's custom for a very long time.

Jon Court, 60, will ride in two of the four stakes races on Saturday, the second day of the Racing Festival of the South at Oaklawn, including the Grade I, 1 1/8-mile Arkansas Derby for 3-year-old Kentucky Derby candidates. Court, with a lifetime 4,202 wins and a purse total of nearly $109 million, will ride 15-1 morning-line long shot Last Samurai, with a chance to advance to his fifth ride in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., scheduled for May 1.

Kentucky Derby success is the ultimate target for most jockeys. Court has at least considered the possibility since his career began in 1980, long before many active riders were born, but other facets of his career and life have mattered more to him. Fellow jockey Terry Thompson said Court exemplifies a jockey's life lived well.

"Jon is a great guy," Thompson said. "Everybody who knows him knows that. He's really likable, and he's one of the older riders, so a lot of guys look up to him. He's always represented us, and if when we ever have any problems, Jon was the first to step to the plate and try to resolve them.

"As a rider, his career speaks for itself, as it should for anyone who can accomplish what he has in his career. And, also, he's just a great guy."

Court was born in Gainesville, Fla., on Nov. 26, 1960, but he was raised near Florida's east coast on rural property surrounded by horses. His father was an architect and draftsman and his mother was a registered nurse. College graduates both, Court said they at first tried to discourage his childhood daydream to ride racehorses, but their efforts came too late. They eventually accepted and approved of his choice.

"They were a little reluctant when I first pursued it, but over a period of time they were very supportive," Court said.

He remembered the origins of his passion involved long, stationary rides on a spring-loaded rocking horse in his boyhood bedroom. It was aided by exposure to real horses and to the glory he perceived watching horse racing on black-and-white televisions.

"There were thoroughbreds around about," Court said. "Our neighbors had them. They were all retired, but I was always fascinated with what they could, whether we were trail riding, or running, or jumping, so I just pursued a career during high school at the farms, getting on horses, breaking yearlings, and from there on, I pursued the career of being a jockey."

Shortly after he graduated from Oviedo (Fla.) High School, Court began his career as a rider at Centennial Race Track in Littleton, Colo. In his first race, on May 21, 1980, Court rode Neva's Hope to a second-place finish against $2,200 claimers. He rode the same 5-year-old mare to his first win on June 7, 1980.

Court can, in a breath, trace his route since.

"From Centennial, I went to Arizona, and then on over to Santa Anita, and then worked my way back to Louisiana, Kentucky, Florida, and then I came my first year to Oaklawn [as an apprentice in 1981], and then back to Louisiana, then to Kentucky, and to Indiana," he said. "That's been pretty much my circuit to this day, the Kentucky-Oaklawn circuit."

He has impressed at all stops. Thompson said Court has served as a mentor to many.

"He is always extremely helpful," Thompson said.

Trainer Ron Moquett, among Oaklawn regulars who call Hot Springs and Arkansas home, has seen Court's talent.

"He's a winner, and he tries extremely hard," Moquett said. "He's won a lot of races, and it's not by accident. He's a guy who will get the most out of your horse. He's beat me a bunch of times, and we've won races together, but he's there because he has a great work ethic, and stays down to the wire."

For Oaklawn's 2021 season, Court currently ranks 11th in wins with nine and purse earnings with $629,636, topped by his ride on Will's Secret, owned by Willis Horton of Marshall, in her win in the Honeybee Stakes on March 6. Will's Secret's 80 qualifying points assure her a place in the 14-stall Kentucky Oaks starting gate. The Oaks at Churchill is scheduled for April 30.

Court's four Kentucky Derby rides resulted in a 15th-place finish on Archarcharch in 2011, 11th on Optimizer in 2012, eighth on Will Take Charge in 2013, and 16th on Horton's Long Range Toddy in 2019, when he became, at 58, the oldest jockey to ride a Derby entrant.

Court said he remains haunted by the circumstances of Will Take Charge's finish. Will Take Charge seemed geared for a competitive stretch run but was stopped behind the eventual winner Orb when another horse shifted in front of him. Will Take Charge did not re-engage before a chance to win was out of reach.

"Will Take Charge was my best finish, but it was also the worst experience at the eighth pole," Court said. "I mean, I was right there with Orb, and everyone knew Will Take Charge had an explosive final furlong finish."

With contentment intact and thrills still in sight, Court said retirement can wait.

"I feel great," Court said. "[Retirement] is always brought to my attention, [but] I'm winning races doing it now. I'm really having fun doing it."

Moquett said he appreciates what Court brings to a racetrack and its jockey community.

"He's a jockey's jock," Moquett said.