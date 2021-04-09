Curtis Grimes At George's

Curtis Grimes -- 9 p.m. today, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville

Despite the pandemic's effects on the music industry, Texas country singer Curtis Grimes built some serious momentum in 2020. Coming off his 2019 win for "Entertainer of the year" at the Texas Country Music Awards, Grimes returned to the award show in November to come away with two coveted awards: Christian Country Artist of the Year (for the second year in a row) and Single of the Year for his tune "River Road Dream."

Less than a month later, on Dec. 11, Grimes dropped his new EP, "Acoustic Collections." The five-song effort is the perfect auditory cruise toward his new full-length album release, coming this summer.

"It's always nice to be recognized and appreciated for your work. I'm thankful for the opportunity to even be in the ring," Grimes said of the awards.

With more than 40 million streams on Spotify, 12 No. 1 singles on the Texas Country Music Chart and a No. 1 song on the national Power Source Christian Country Music Chart, Grimes is proving to be a force in the country music scene that can't be denied.

He will perform at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 9 p.m. today, with fellow Texan Luke Prater. Tickets are $10.

INFO -- 527-6618, georgesmajesticlounge.com, curtisgrimes.com

-- Jocelyn Murphy

