Paint plant blast kills 1 person, hurts 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An explosion and fire rocked a paint manufacturer early Thursday in Ohio's capital, killing one person and injuring eight others.

Some of the injured were able to get out of the Yenkin-Majestic Paint plant in Columbus, authorities said. Others were rescued and taken to the hospital. All of them, including two initially listed as in critical condition, were stable later Thursday.

The employee who was killed was found in the rubble of the collapsed building after the fire was extinguished, Battalion Chief Steve Martin said. The employee was identified as 44-year-old Wendell Light, a press room supervisor for the family-owned business, which makes paints, resins and other coatings.

The company is working with firefighters and workplace safety investigators as they try to determine the cause of the explosion and fire, CEO Andrew Smith said in an emailed statement. The company has also hired environmental contractors to ensure that runoff from the firefighting efforts is contained and removed.

Deal reached in female inmates' abuse

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey and women incarcerated in the state's only women's prison have reached a nearly $21 million settlement over longstanding allegations of abuse and harassment at the facility, embattled Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks told lawmakers Thursday during a hearing.

Hicks said the Department of Corrections also has reached a "tentative" agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over changing the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, though the details of the deal aren't public yet. Hicks added that a federal monitor at the prison would likely be part of the agreement.

The settlement covers 20 lawsuits filed by current and former inmates who say they were direct victims of sexual misconduct since Jan. 1 2014. The state will provide $20,835,600 in damages and attorney's fees to the women in what the Department of Corrections called an "unprecedented" amount of compensation aimed at providing relief from a well-documented culture of accepting abuse.

The women's attorneys said in a statement that the negotiations were protracted and difficult, but added that the settlement along with other changes will allow them "to turn the page on this difficult chapter."

Not discussed during the hearing in any detail were the events of a Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 attack on inmates, as described by state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, because of an ongoing criminal investigation that so far has resulted in charges against eight prison guards -- all but one of them men -- and spurred calls for Hicks' resignation.

D.C. Independence Day parade canceled

WASHINGTON -- The National Park Service announced Thursday that the Independence Day parade in the nation's capital will be canceled for a second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Agency spokesman Mike Litterst said parade participants, who travel to the District of Columbia from all over the country, have not had time to prepare or fundraise for the trip. Some have been out of school for months, he said, and most are still unable to travel because of the pandemic.

In a non-pandemic year, bands from across the country apply to join the parade, which travels down Constitution Avenue around noon ahead of the evening's fireworks display.

The Park Service said in a statement that the event, which would have commemorated the nation's 245th birthday, cannot go on "without the excitement and sound provided by these high school bands, drill teams and other youth organizations."

Litterst called the parade "collateral damage" from the pandemic but said the fireworks display might still go on. Though the parade was canceled last year, the fireworks display was still held.

Death off table in killer's strangulation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The man accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the "I-5 Strangler" won't face the death penalty, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe said he had filed first-degree murder charges against Jason Budrow and will seek a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Budrow, 40, is accused of strangling Roger Reece Kibbe, whose body was discovered Feb. 28 in their shared cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento.

Budrow already is serving life without parole for strangling his then-girlfriend in 2011 in Riverside County.

Kibbe, 81, was serving multiple life terms without possibility of parole when he was killed. He was initially convicted in 1991 of strangling a 17-year-old who had run away from her home. He later pleaded guilty to six additional killings in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.

Investigators said then that they suspected him in other similar slayings.