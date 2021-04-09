Deputies: Body found in northeast Arkansas ditch; three men arrested

Three men have been arrested after a body was located in a ditch north of Weiner, deputies said Thursday.

Deputies received information on March 31 that a man was missing from Cherry Valley, a news release from the Poinsett County sheriff’s office said. There was initial confusion about where the incident occurred, according to the release.

An investigation determined the person was reported missing in Cross County, deputies said. The Cross County sheriff’s office contacted the Poinsett County sheriff’s office, in case the incident occurred in Poinsett County, the release states.

A search warrant was issued on Tuesday for the missing person, and multiple law enforcement agencies along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission started a formal search, deputies said.

On Thursday at 5:59 p.m., deputies recovered a body in a ditch north of Weiner, the release states. The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Anthony Scott Mosley, 45, of Harrisburg; Gerald Eugene Hutchens, 55, of Weiner; and Buddy Cantrell, 30, of Harrisburg. The men face charges including abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, deputies said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the body that was recovered.