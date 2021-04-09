Drug-case term: Time-served

One of 23 defendants accused of being part of the Clifton Williams drug ring that was taken down in 2019 was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release Tuesday for her part in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

Jaclyn Brooks Harris, 26, of Cabot, pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker. Harris appeared for sentencing from the East Tennessee Detention Facility in Mason, Tenn., where she was being held in pretrial detention.

According to court documents, a three-week wiretap on Williams' phone in September 2018, intercepted more than 150 calls and text messages between Williams and Harris, indicating that the two were working together to distribute fentanyl.

In asking for a sentence of time served, Harris' attorney, Danny Williams of Little Rock, noted that she had been incarcerated for 468 days while awaiting adjudication of her case. He said all of her legal woes stemmed from an addiction to drugs that dated back to the age of 17.

"She's not really had a break from that until this case," Williams said. "Something needs to be done to ensure that she has the maximum opportunity to succeed in life. I don't think incarceration is necessary to achieve that goal. That can be done on an outpatient basis."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benecia Moore told Baker that based upon the amount of time Harris had spent in pretrial detention, the government had no objection to a sentence of time served within the U.S. Sentencing Guideline range of 12-18 months in prison.

"She should get some credit for stepping up and taking responsibility," Moore said, noting that Harris was the second defendant in the case to submit a plea.

Harris pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge Dec. 9. On June 25, Cody Alexander Capps pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Baker sentenced Capps to 12 months and a day in prison and two years of supervised released on Dec. 1.

Reading from a prepared statement, Harris credited her arrest and incarceration with enabling her to break free of her drug addiction.

"If I didn't have this chance to be clean this long I would have died," Harris said. "My parents would have lost another child, my daughter would have lost her mom, and much more."

As Baker began to announce Harris' sentence and the conditions of her supervised release, Harris began nodding her head as tears filled her eyes, furrowing her brow as she listened.

"Fentanyl is a dangerous, dangerous substance, and you know that, right? I mean, you've lived that," Baker said as she concluded. "Coping mechanisms and strategies have to be strong because you're going to get out and life is going to come back and all of the same stressors are still going to be there.

"It's tough, it's going to be every single day making those choices and being faced with that, but I have confidence in you," Baker continued. "You've come a long way since we first met, right? You really have."

As Baker finished, Harris wiped her eyes with both hands, looked up and smiled.