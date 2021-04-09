Flight attendants on Southwest recall list

Southwest Airlines plans to bring back all of its flight attendants who voluntarily took time away last year at the urging of the company -- another sign the carrier is confident about the summer travel season.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, which confirmed earlier this week that it was bringing back 209 pilots, said Thursday that it will bring back 2,700 flight attendants on June 1, just as the summer flying season starts.

"The intended flight attendant recall, as with the recent pilot recall, is to position Southwest for planned flight increases in the summer schedule," said Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish in a statement. "The flight increases are based upon the improvements in leisure travel demand that the airline recently reported."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Airlines in the U.S. are prepping for a busy summer travel season after a long and brutal year in which the coronavirus pandemic caused planes to fly nearly empty and resulted in more than $35 billion in losses last year.

Those losses aren't expected to stop when airlines announce earnings starting next week, but carriers have said they have seen a surge in new ticket purchases as virus cases dropped starting in January and vaccine distribution ramped up.

Southwest Airlines has more than 111,000 flights scheduled for June, only slightly less than it had in June 2019 before the pandemic upended the travel industry, according to flight schedule data tracker Diio by Cirium.

Southwest isn't the only company prepping for an increase in flying. United Airlines and JetBlue said they would resume hiring pilots, and American Airlines said it will bring back the final 3,200 flight attendants that it furloughed in October.