Florida sues U.S. to end no-sail order

MIAMI -- Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to demand cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the industry generates billions for the economy and employs tens of thousands of Floridians.

"We don't believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data," the Republican governor said at a news conference at the Port of Miami.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines last week for companies on how to respond in the event of covid-19 cases but has so far not lifted its no-sail order.

The lawsuit says the new guidance doesn't take into consideration another CDC statement made that fully vaccinated people can now travel at low risk to themselves. It also says the new rules increase the frequency of reports of covid-19-like illnesses and require agreements be made between cruise companies and all U.S. ports and health authorities where ships have to dock.

The CDC shut down sailing in March 2020 when several coronavirus outbreaks were tied to ships worldwide, prompting ports to reject docking plans and leaving some passengers and crew members to navigate for an extended time.

