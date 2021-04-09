FYI: Weekend includes music, comedy, crafts

Today

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $10 Friday-Saturday; $5 Sunday. vintagemarketdays.com.

Animal Medicine Ways -- First of a three-part series with Mark Ford (Chiricahua Apache), noon, Museum of Native American History via Zoom & Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

'70s Music Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

In The Atrium -- Troy Farnam Quartet, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Buddy Shute & Mark McGee Music -- 9 a.m.-noon, Jammin' Javas on the Fayetteville square. Free. Email buddyshute@yahoo.com.

Spanish/English Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Flowering Trees and Pollinators with Crystal Bridges Horticulturalist Marina McCoy, 10:30 a.m., outdoors at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Comedy of Errors" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Gulley Park gazebo in Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater.

Sunday

Black Oscars -- What the Academy Awards Tell Us about African Americans, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Monday

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "Daisy Jones and the Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Creative Connections -- For individuals in the early-stage of Alzheimer's or dementia and their care partners, 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Cover to Cover Book Club -- "The Book Scavenger" by Jennifer Bertram, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for grades 4-6. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Meditation and Mindfulness -- Guided meditation and mindfulness practice with optional vocal meditation and movement, 6 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

