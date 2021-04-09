Golden Lions rest up as stretch run looms

The vision Doc Gamble laid out for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team is going to plan, so far.

"We plan to win, and that's what the vision is, in addition to graduating guys and all of that," the first-year head coach said Wednesday. "The vision is to win and win all the time. We want to be winners on and off the field. Take on the challenges of each week as it presents itself. Each play, there is a winner and loser. Make sure we're winning. If it's on the schedule, we want to win."

With its best start to a season in recent history, the Golden Lions have found some time to take it all in before focusing on their last two games of the spring season.

Gamble has limited practice to three days this week so the Lions (3-0 overall and Southwestern Athletic Conference) could rest up before hosting Prairie View A&M on April 17 and Texas Southern on April 24. UAPB needs to win one of the games to secure a berth in the May 1 SWAC championship game, which will be hosted by the division champion with the better conference record.

"This week is more focused on taking care of ourselves and staying on track academically," Gamble said, less than a week after UAPB beat archrival Mississippi Valley State 24-17. "That was a physical game last week. We got some guys banged up."

After practices Monday and Tuesday, the Lions will have their last workout of the week today. Gamble said the focus of Tuesday's practice was on more repetitions for his younger players.

"You play with the starters, but you win with the next guy up," Gamble said.

Senior return specialist Tyrin Ralph won three awards after taking back the winning punt return 77 yards with 1:54 remaining. He was named SWAC Specialist of the Week, the radio show "From the Press Box to Press Row" honored him as its National Player of the Week, and STATS Perform gave him the Football Championship Subdivision National Specialist of the Week honor.

Ralph also totaled 279 all-purpose yards, catching four passes for 61 yards, returning four kickoffs for a career-high 85 yards and returning five punts for 142 yards. He did have a rush for minus-9 yards. His touchdown punt return was his first since taking one back 58 yards against Cumberland University of Tennessee in 2018.

"To be a returner, you have to be a cool customer, cool meaning calm and confident," Gamble said. "He displays that stuff, and he's been doing that. He's playing with a lot of determination right now. I know his teammates like him because they bust their tails for him. They block for him."

Prairie View (2-0 overall and SWAC) has not played since March 13, when it beat Grambling State in Dallas. Games against Alabama A&M (April 3) and Southern University (April 10) were postponed due to covid-19 issues within the Panthers' program. Former UAPB offensive coordinator Eric Dooley is in his third season leading the Panthers.

"Basing off last year [2019 season], Prairie View will be well-coached and will play hard," Gamble said. "They will be diverse on offense and have creativity. I enjoy watching them play on offense. Defense, they'll be sound. They'll play hard. They're going to hit you. Some of those guys were here before as coaches, so they know the lay of the land here. That makes it a little more challenging. They had four weeks off. Those guys will be excited to play some football here."

Mississippi Valley State (0-2 overall and SWAC) had gone three weeks before getting to host the Golden Lions. Gamble said he wasn't surprised at how tough the Delta Devils played the Lions, who had a home game against Alabama State stopped by inclement weather a week earlier and declared no-contest.

"You always look for improvement from your first game to your last game," Gamble said. "They had additional time to prepare for their next game. You're going to get their best effort, anytime you play someone in their own backyard. It is a rivalry. You throw out the records and hope that you're on the winning end of it."

Golden Lions football (3-0 overall and SWAC)

What: Off date this week; SWAC game vs. Prairie View A&M (2-0 overall and SWAC)

When: 3 p.m. April 17

Where: Simmons Bank Field

Audio: KPBA-FM 99.3

Video: UAPBLionsRoar.com and UAPB Athletics app

SWAC standings

Western Division: UAPB 3-0 overall, 3-0 SWAC; Prairie View 2-0, 2-0; Southern 4-1, 3-1; Texas Southern 0-2, 0-2; Grambling State 0-3, 0-3

Eastern Division: Alabama A&M 2-0, 1-0; Alabama State 2-2, 2-1; Jackson State 3-2, 2-1; Mississippi Valley State 1-2, 1-2; Alcorn State 0-4, 0-4