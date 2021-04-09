Happy birthday (Apr. 9): As for the long-term goal you're devoted to, you'll reach seven important milestones within the year. You will thrive in a community that assembles around you as you share what you love.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll hit it off with new people. Don't be afraid to be the first to call and establish a relationship beyond the original circumstance that brought you together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Treat your mind by feeding it the stories and equations, art and movement that get the mental wheels whirring. Your receptive synapses will spark with brilliant ideas.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll likely bear witness to graciousness and good manners, but if you don't see such behavior, it's a signal to start the cycle. One good-hearted action will ripple out to the whole world.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): How you get things done will be more important than what you get done. Approaching mundane tasks with great and fanciful gusto is so you -- shine on.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Everyone wants to feel better and there won't be a lot of consensus as to how it's best accomplished. Today will bring new things to try and you'll have fun experimenting to find out what's best for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The moment is with you everywhere. It's a portable power source. By trying to run on your own power, you run your battery down needlessly. But when you plug into the moment, you are supercharged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Everything you do bears your signature, so there is no such thing as an anonymous act. Even when you go undetected by others, the witness inside you keeps very thorough notes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Because of your relationship with yourself, you're able to have satisfying friendships with others. Whatever you do that brings you enjoyment is for them, too, even if they aren't there with you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've a gift for seeing the potential in things and getting excited about their development. It's not that you want them to be otherwise, though. Every stage has beauty in it. Don't push or rush to results.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don't have to go anywhere exotic to find beauty and, in fact, you don't have to go anywhere at all. Because you've learned to see that beauty is everywhere.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Giving advice is a kind of pleasure. So, to ask for advice is to give a gift. Older family members will be especially deserving of this kindness from you today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You become quite aware of the energy flow -- who adds to it, who sucks from it, and how things tend to unfold depending on who gets involved. Think of this as good data. Collect it and refrain from judgment.

THE MOON IS A CASTING DIRECTOR

Babies and puppies aren’t trying to be cute, but everything they do is colored by who they are. Communication is always colored by the personality delivering it. In some cases, the messenger makes all of the difference. This Pisces moon, many find themselves in casting director mode, searching for the right person to voice an idea.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: You have an unusual bag of tricks, and you’ll have the opportunity to show one or two of them off.

The truly confident admit when they don’t know what they’re doing. GEMINI: You want to be sure the other person feels the same, but of course, no two people ever do. “Similar” or “in the range” is mighty fine.

People depend on you, and you consider this an honor. LEO: Sharing humor isn’t about one person being funny. The laughter is every bit as important as the joke.

In theory, it’s wonderful to be a part of many people’s lives, though it can also be overwhelming when everyone wants your attention. LIBRA: Spontaneity makes an unforgettable impression.

It may take a while for the recipient of your kindness to completely understand what has transpired. SAGITTARIUS: You’ll issue or be issued a dare, the uttering of which will be a thrill in and of itself.

There are times to “wing it” and this is not one of them. Make the plan, and at least two contingencies. AQUARIUS: Your adventurous spirit will inspire another to be far more daring.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Two Aries can certainly butt heads, though the current solar/lunar arrangement suggests they will powerfully unite this weekend instead. Sunday’s new moon breathes fresh relationship goals into Aries/Aries coupledom. Two rams will agree on dozens of dating or domestic details. The loftier and more challenging the goal, the more it galvanizes this winning team, teaching them to depend on each other.