Hot Springs board advances plans for bed-and-breakfast

HOT SPRINGS -- A bed-and-breakfast is coming to the Brown Mansion, the historic home of lumber baron W.C. Brown.

The Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted an ordinance Tuesday night authorizing Mark and Rhonda McMurry to file an application for a bed-and-breakfast private club permit with Alcoholic Beverage Control, the state agency that regulates the sale of alcohol. A 2017 law requires local governments to endorse private club applications before they can be considered by the state.

"The bed-and-breakfast private club is slightly different than a traditional private club permit in that the applicant does not have to be a nonprofit," the city clerk's office said in its request for board action. "Additionally, the applicant does not have to provide a list of members as a licensed bed-and-breakfast may serve beer and wine only to registered lodging guests."

Rick Williams, who is partnering with the McMurrys, told the board renovations to the Brown Mansion should be completed in 45 to 60 days. Williams' real estate company sold the property to the McMurrys in February after acquiring it from First Baptist Church Hot Springs in 2015, according to property records.

According to the McMurrys' application, they own several Arkansas pharmacies.

The Brown Mansion was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. According to the nomination form, the remodeling of the home was completed in 1919 when Brown moved his family to Hot Springs from Stamps, where he was vice president of Bodcaw Lumber Co.

"This bed-and-breakfast is probably going to be one of the top ones in the country," Williams told the board. "We brought in several chefs and restaurant staff I really think are going to add to Hot Springs. I think you guys will be very pleased with the end result when we get it done."

Williams told the board he recently acquired the Best Court Hotel and Best Cafe/Bar, 638 Ouachita Ave., which he said Brown's sister built in 1933. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his fiance, actor and activist Shailene Woodley, ate at the cafe last month.

"We're going to hopefully bring more Aaron Rodgerses into Hot Springs and share our historic treasures," Williams told the board.

The home at 2300 Central Ave. will be part of the bed-and-breakfast campus. The Garland County Historical Society said Dr. Frank Burton, a local surgeon who established the Burton-Eisele Clinic on Whittington Avenue, purchased the home after returning from World War II. He and his wife, LaRue, raised their children there.