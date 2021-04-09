I-40 lanes to close as section repaved

Repaving a seven-mile section of Interstate 40 in Conway and Pope counties will require lane closings for the next six weeks, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will alternately close the outside lane and shoulder or the inside lane and shoulder of I-40 eastbound between Blackwell in Conway County and Atkins in Pope County from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. daily, weather permitting.

Work will eventually progress to the westbound lanes, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by portable message boards, traffic drums and signs.