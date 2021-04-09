• Charlie Davis, the county clerk for Jasper County, Mo., said that while his office checked several times, not one of the 70 residents of La Russell turned out to vote in a special election held to decide if the town should annex into the Avilla Fire Protection District.

• Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida and a critic of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, received a single-dose vaccination in private even as governors in other states are getting vaccinated publicly to reassure Americans that the shots are safe.[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Casey Wright, a Louisiana wildlife biologist, called it "truly impressive" that pelican "33Z," who was rescued during the 2010 Deep Water Horizon oil spill, cleaned of oil and released 700 miles away in Georgia, has returned to Queen Bess Island, La., which is now a seabird nesting area.

• Luke Armstrong, 21, the son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong, accused of assaulting a then-16-year-old girl in 2018 after he drove her from a party to his father's house in Austin, Texas, has been charged with felony sexual assault of a child, prosecutors said.

• Caroline Jurie, the reigning Mrs. World 2020, was arrested after she pulled the crown off the head of Pushpika De Silva, who had just won the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant in Colombo, claiming that De Silva was ineligible because she was divorced.

• Kerra Burns, a New York State Police spokeswoman, said a Chester resident found a trooper's AR-15-style rifle along a road and turned it in, prompting an investigation into how the rifle disappeared in the first place several months earlier.

• Charles Rodrick, 60, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and two others were charged with fraud in what prosecutors described as a scheme to get payments from convicted sex offenders in exchange for removing their names from a website owned by Rodrick.

• Nicolas Shaughnessy, 22, of Texas who pleaded guilty to hiring a man to kill his parents, Austin jeweler Ted Shaughnessy and his wife, Corey, at their rural Travis County home in 2018, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

• Jay Blanton, a University of Kentucky spokesman, said the university has emailed an apology to about 500,000 high school seniors who all mistakenly received emails notifying them that they had been selected for a clinical leadership program that accepts only about three dozen students a year.