Jobless claims climb for 2nd week

New applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring the uneven nature of the labor market recovery.

Initial claims in regular state programs increased by 16,000 to 744,000 in the week ended April 3, Labor Department data said Thursday.

Jobless claims have declined sharply since the virus slammed into the economy in March of last year. But they remain stubbornly high by historical standards: Before the pandemic erupted, weekly applications typically remained below 220,000 a week.

"It's surprising and disappointing," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said of the increase in state filings. "But our expectation remains that as large sections of the economy come back online, recovery in the labor market will be ongoing."

Continuing claims for ongoing state benefits fell to a one-year low of 3.73 million in the week ended March 27.

Adding in supplemental federal programs that were established last year to help the unemployed endure the health crisis, a total of 18.2 million are receiving some form of jobless aid the week of March 20.

Applications last week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for self-employed and gig workers totaled 151,752 last week, an 85,000 drop from the the week before.

Increases in two states -- California and New York -- more than accounted for the week's rise nationwide. Oxford Economics said it was unaware of any particular factors that might have driven claims higher in those states. About half of all states and U.S. territories posted declines last week. Ohio and Alabama led states with the biggest decreases.

Economists monitor weekly jobless claims for early signs of where the job market is headed. Applications are usually a proxy for layoffs: They typically decline as the economy improves. Or they rise as employers retrench in response to sluggish consumer demand.

During the pandemic, though, the numbers have become a less reliable barometer. States have struggled to clear backlogs of unemployment applications, and suspected fraud has clouded the actual volume of job cuts.

By nearly all measures, though, the economy has been strengthening. During March, employers added 916,000 jobs, the most since August, and the unemployment rate declined from 6.2% to 6%. In February, the pace of job openings reached its highest level on record. Last month, consumer confidence posted its highest reading in a year.

And this week, the International Monetary Fund forecast that the U.S. economy will grow 6.4% this year. That would fastest annual pace since 1984 and the strongest among the world's wealthiest countries.

Most economists say they think the still-high level of unemployment applications should gradually fade.

"Jobless claims may bounce around week to week as the recovery takes hold, but we expect they will start to decline more consistently as the economy gains momentum," economists Nancy Vanden Houten and Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics said in a research note. "We expect the stellar March jobs report to be the first of many and look for a hiring boom in the spring and summer months."

Diane Swonk, chief economist at the accounting firm Grant Thornton, said the decline in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims could be a sign that the most vulnerable workers were finally benefiting from the uptick in hiring.

"They've been living on fumes, but it suggests that some of these gig workers don't need the unemployment insurance as much as they did before," she said.

Overall, she added, the report is "a reminder of why the Federal Reserve is being so patient -- it's really a 'show-me' economy."

Still, the United States still has 8.4 million fewer jobs than it had in February 2020, just before the pandemic struck. New confirmed coronavirus cases, which had dropped sharply from early January through early March, have plateaued over the past month. In addition, the vaccination rate for elderly Americans, who are among the most vulnerable, has dramatically slowed even as the supply of vaccines has expanded.

And the data firm Womply reports that the percentage of businesses that were closed last week rose from the beginning of March -- from 38% to 45% for bars; from 35% to 46% for beauty shops; and from 30% to 38% for restaurants.

Information for this article was contributed by Payne Lubbers and Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News (TNS), by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and by Nelson D. Schwartz of The New York Times.