OPINION | BRENETTE WILDER: Keep in step

A few years ago, my husband and I took ballroom dance lessons. It was so much fun! Missed steps and injured toes were par for the course.

Like all beginners, we had to learn the basics. We were shown foot placement, timing, and the proper hold. But, the most important thing to learn was one person leads and the other must follow.

To give my husband credit, he was all in. On the other hand, I found myself breaking the cardinal rule – leading when I should have been following. Don’t worry, my instructor quickly nipped this in the bud.

He showed my husband how to take control by giving me strong dance signals. These signals were non-verbal ways of communicating. A firm push or an intentional pull was all it took, in most cases. With a lot of practice, it became clear when the dance transition move was about to occur.

Similarly, in life we must learn how to follow. It was Peter, in Mark 8:27-38, who strongly protested when Jesus said, He had to suffer and die. This was a Jesus leadership moment that required strong followers. However, instead of agreement, Peter expressed strong disapproval.

But, with a firm push and an intentional pull, Jesus quickly signaled him back in step. Listen to what he said:

“Anyone who intends to come with me has to let me lead. You’re not in the driver’s seat; I am. Don’t run from suffering; embrace it. Follow me and I’ll show you how. Self-help is no help at all. Self-sacrifice is the way, my way, to saving yourself, your true self. What good would it do to get everything you want and lose you, the real you? What could you ever trade your soul for?”-- Mark 8:27-38 MSG (The Message version.)

In this moment, I believe Jesus was preparing the disciples not only for His death, but for living a surrendered life for the cause of Christ.

The transitional step of their life without Christ was about to happen. And, the leader signaled that they had to refrain from satisfying themselves and learn self-sacrifice. If they could follow His example of self-sacrifice for others now, then being in step with the Spirit after His death would be a cake walk.

This student-pupil lesson of giving up one’s own interests to help others isn’t easy, not then and not now. In fact, easy-living to achieve one’s own plans isn’t Jesus-living. Jesus-living is following His lead.

Brenette Wilder of Lee’s Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is president of Kansas City Teen Summit. Her blog is available at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com.

