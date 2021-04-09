LR man arrested in girl's shooting

Little Rock police arrested a man after a short standoff Wednesday afternoon, according to a report.

Officers identified Yamahn Toney, 18 of Little Rock as the suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl at 14000 Otter Creek, the report said.

Officers engaged Toney in a standoff near 2100 S. Monroe St. before he was taken into custody, according to the report.

Toney was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is being held with bail set at $300,000 and is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony battery. He has additional holds for Pulaski County and Faulkner County.

Faked badge, stole drugs, police told

A Bauxite man, after being arrested Wednesday in North Little Rock, admitted to impersonating a law enforcement officer and stealing from a drugstore, according to a report.

Jason McClellan, 38, was arrested at 715 Main St. at 2:47 p.m. and questioned about the incident, the report said.

McClellan admitted to detectives that he identified himself as an officer to Argenta Drug Co. employees at 324 N. Main St., gaining access to the back of the store where he stole three bottles of promethazine before fleeing and being arrested later, according to the report.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is not on the roster. He is charged with felony criminal impersonation and misdemeanor theft of property.