LR police identify victim of homicide

Little Rock police identified the victim of a Tuesday night homicide who was found inside a vehicle in a Dollar General parking lot, according to a department spokesman.

Azhyrion Johnson of Little Rock was found dead of a gunshot wound in the parking lot at 7710 Colonel Glenn Road, Mark Edwards said.

Officers originally responded to a call near the Bradford Estates on 6310 Colonel Glenn Road at 10 p.m., where an unknown caller reported his brother had been shot and was inside a gray GMC Yukon with a suspect, according to a police report.

A little after midnight, according to Edwards, officers spoke with Marrell McKinney, 35, of Little Rock, who said he shot a suspect and drove to the Dollar General where he left his vehicle.

Investigators responded to that location and found Johnson dead inside the Yukon, Edwards said.

According to Edwards, the investigation is still active.