Minor retiring as chief from Rogers Police Department

ROGERS -- Police Chief Hayes Minor is retiring April 30 after 27 years in law enforcement, he announced Thursday.

"The community of Rogers has been great to my family and me throughout my career," Minor said. "I am very thankful for the support from Mayor Greg Hines, the Rogers City Council and the men and women of the Rogers Police Department. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the chief of police for the last six years."

Minor said the community is blessed to have a law enforcement agency staffed with bright, caring individuals.

"Law enforcement in today's world brings unique challenges, and, because of this support network, the men and women protecting the citizens of Rogers are able to work with our community to solve problems and bring resolution to public safety issues that impact all of us," he said. "I couldn't be more thankful for this partnership."

Hines will begin the process to identify Minor's successor in the coming weeks, according to the release.

The chief's salary is $132,387, said Shanda Hunter, spokeswoman for the city.

Minor, 49, started working in February 1994 for the department and held different assignments during his career, according to the release. He spent most of his career in the uniform and criminal investigation divisions. He was a sergeant, lieutenant and captain over the uniform and CID divisions.

He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, according to the release.

Minor became police chief in February 2015, a month after the death of his predecessor, James Allen.

"Hayes grew up at RPD and became the very qualified natural choice to lead it as chief," Hines said. "Though his retirement means his departure from the daily operations at RPD, his loyalty, commitment to excellence, professionalism, honor, candor and sincere commitment to Rogers and her people will carry on for many years to come."

Betsy Reithemeyer, a City Council member, described Minor as an exemplary, visionary leader, who has a huge heart for the community. She said Minor has led the department with the utmost professionalism.

Reithemeyer said Minor has an open communication style, and he's easy to talk to and laugh with.

"He has also always focused on training and mentorship on the force," she said. "One of his enduring legacies will be the outstanding women and men who benefited from his leadership and who will continue to protect our community. We wish the chief and his family all the best."

Jon Simpson, chief of the Bentonville Police Department, said Minor has been "a great asset" to Rogers and a good partner with Bentonville.

"Chief Minor and I have much in common beyond our similar years of service at neighboring departments," Simpson said. "We were both fortunate enough to arrive at our positions following the leadership and guidance of the late Chief James Allen. As a result, we also have many shared experiences and viewpoints about law enforcement and community relationships."

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said Minor is one of the finest law enforcement officers he knows.

"I have often benefited from his wise counsel," he said. "His legacy will live on in the effective and professional police department he helped shape to serve the people of Rogers."

Minor plans to spend more time with his family, travel and complete unfinished projects.

"I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my wife and kids," Minor said. "I would not have been able to work in this career without their love and support. "