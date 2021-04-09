Moses Moody declares for 2021 NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Moses Moody is Arkansas basketball’s first one-and-done player.

Moody, a Little Rock native who led the Razorbacks in scoring in 2020-21 and put together one of the best freshman seasons in program history, is declaring for the upcoming NBA Draft and hiring an agent, according to a post to his Twitter account Friday.

Moody averaged 16.8 points on 42.7% shooting and 5.8 rebounds in his only season at Arkansas.

“To Razorback nation (from every corner of the state), thank you for calling the hogs and taking this ride with us,” Moody wrote. “Somehow you made it seem like we were playing in front of a packed house every night. I hope I made you proud in the process and showed you what can happen when you support homegrown talent.

“After prayer, talking to my family, careful consideration, and being this close to a lifelong dream, I have decided to hire an agent and enter my name in the 2021 NBA draft. Special shout out to the next kid to dream it!”

The Razorbacks’ star guard was named SEC freshman of the year by the league's coaches and SEC newcomer of the year by The Associated Press last month. He was the second Arkansas player to win SEC freshman of the year, joining Patrick Beverley in 2007, and became the program's third SEC newcomer of the year (Joe Johnson in 2000, Beverley in 2007).

Moody was a consensus All-SEC first-team selection.

He is one of six Razorbacks freshmen to lead his team in scoring, joining Johnson, Jonathan Modica, Scotty Thurman, Beverley and George Kok. He scored 28 points in back-to-back games against South Carolina and Texas A&M to close the regular season, and 28 vs. LSU in the SEC Tournament.

Seven of the freshman’s nine 20-plus point performances came against conference competition. In two games against SEC regular-season champion Alabama, he averaged 26 points and seven rebounds.

“We fully support Moses and his family in the decision to enter the NBA Draft," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said in a statement. "We were excited last spring when they trusted us to continue his basketball journey. I’ve said it many times that Moses handles his day-to-day business like a pro and he will be ahead of the curve when he starts his professional career.

"Moses was able to showcase his many talents in our system – including being our leading scorer and second-best rebounder – and we believe he continued to make improvements throughout the year to put himself in this position. We will continue to work with Moses and his family as well as do all we can with our connections in professional basketball to promote Moses.”

Moody is projected as the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, according to ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz. Fifteen websites and publications currently list him as a top 14 pick, according to a team spokesperson.