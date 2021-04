Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jose Gonzalez-Hernandez, 38, of 2206 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Gonzalez-Hernandez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Jose Herrera, 33, of 3461 Remington St. in Lowell was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Herrera was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.