100 years ago

April 9, 1921

• The recent proclamation issued by Governor McRae withdrawing state lands from sale is without weight of law, according to a letter written to Herbert H. Wilson, commissioner of state lands, by Attorney General Utley yesterday. Mr. Utley's letter was in response to a letter from Mr. Wilson, who asked advice on a specific application to purchase a 40-acre tract of land which had been forfeited for taxes. The attorney general said that in view of Section 12, Article 2, of the state constitution which vested solely in the General Assembly the power to set aside a general law, the governor's proclamation cannot operate to withhold the lands from sale.

50 years ago

April 9, 1971

• More than 60 fires Thursday burned 3,000 acres in Arkansas as exceptionally dry air, the lack of normal spring rainfall and strong winds combined to make up a critical fire hazard. State Forester Virgil T. Cothren said Thursday afternoon that state Forestry Commission personnel were battling 39 fires on the 3,000 acres and that 29 others were burning unattended. In the Buck Mountain area northeast of Russellville, four fires burned more than 700 acres, Cothren said.

25 years ago

April 9, 1996

FAYETTEVILLE -- Environmentalists trying to block logging operations on 50,000 acres around the Buffalo National River declared a minor victory Monday in what appears to be a court-ordered delay until their lawsuit can be reviewed by federal appellate judges. But attorneys on both sides of the case say they're not sure how much ground was gained or lost in three days of hearings in Little Rock. They won't know, they say, until U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson issues a written order based on oral rulings he made during the hearing over potential harm to rivers in Newton and Searcy counties.

10 years ago

April 9, 2011

• The mail carrier, albeit a different one, is returning to South Meadowcliff Drive today, according to U.S. Postal Inspector Daniel Medrano. Mail delivery ceased for nearly 750 homes and businesses in southwest Little Rock on Monday. Medrano suspended the service for the neighborhoods north of West 65th Street and west of South University Avenue after the armed robbery of a mail carrier April 2. Medrano said that although there have been no arrests, Little Rock detectives and his agency's investigators are getting closer to finding the two men involved in the robbery.