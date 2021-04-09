OTHERS SAY: Diplomacy is real work

With President Joe Biden in the White House, the United States and Iran are inching back to the bargaining table over a nuclear deal.

The first contacts have been indirect and through international intermediaries, according to a White House briefing last week, although on Sunday Tehran sent mixed signals on even this initial step.

Eventually, however, more direct talks--and more direct talk on the difficult issues separating the two sides--may occur, reflecting Biden's desire to re-enter the multilateral pact derailed by former President Donald Trump.

While the first negotiation was as technical as it was diplomatic, a new one would be more geopolitical and harder to achieve because the previous international consensus has dissipated. In fact, despite biting U.S. sanctions, including those levied for activities beyond the nuclear issue, Iran has more diplomatic and economic options: with Russia, and with China, as evidenced by Tehran and Beijing recently inking a 25-year, $400 billion economic deal that creates significant diplomatic implications.

The Biden administration should not just negotiate to re-enter the deal, but to improve it, including longer limits on the restraints put on Iran's nuclear capabilities, its missile programs and its deadly meddling in multiple Mideast countries--an existential threat to many regional U.S. allies.

Dissatisfaction with the deal in America was understandable. The pact was not perfect. But it was the result of a negotiation, not an unachievable dictate. And no honest observer can conclude that Trump's approach worked. "There is no question that Iran is much closer today to having nuclear weapons than they were when the Trump administration withdrew from the deal," Mark Bell, a University of Minnesota assistant professor of political science, said. Bell, an expert in nuclear-proliferation issues, added: "It increases the urgency of making progress on this issue."

Indeed, time and options are limited.