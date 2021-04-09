Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning April 9

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry in a drive-thru setting Monday, April 19, from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis, according to a news release. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's licenses.) Everyone is required to wear a mask. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2021. Pine Bluff police will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, apostle at House of Bread Deliverance Church, 870-872-2196.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will present its 102nd annual Women's Day events virtually. At 10 a.m. April 17, a health and wellness webinar will feature Bessie Lancelin, director of clinical services and co-interim CEO/president at Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare Inc. At 11 a.m. April 18, the featured speaker will be the Rev. Lanette R. Frazier, pastor of St. Peter AME Church at McGehee and Soldier's Chapel AME Church at Hamburg. The service can be seen at www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or Zoom with ID# 4322086226 and password: 1117 or audio at 1-312-626-6799 (access code: 4322086226# then when prompted enter 1117#).

CHERRY STREET AME ZION CHURCH, 800 S. Cherry St., gives away food every Monday through Thursday, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. The church serves a grab and go sack meal consisting of an entree, vegetable, bag of chips, cheese stick, juice and milk on a first come, first served basis.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites people to services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances of the church. Masks are still required and ushers have them for people who need masks.

NEW ST. HURRICANE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites the community to tune in weekly with the pastor, Derick Easter. Services are 11 a.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Facebook and Youtube Live @ New St. Hurricane Baptist Church.

UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.