The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Thursday afternoon just off Interstate 30 in the southern part of the city, according to department spokesman Mark Edwards.

Officers responded to the 7700 block of North Chicot Road at 4:23 p.m. where an unidentified person was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was later was pronounced dead, Edwards said.

According to Edwards, no other information was available Thursday night.