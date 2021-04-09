Police say trucker gave up in standoff

Arkansas State Police troopers arrested a Texas man near Hope after a five-hour standoff Thursday just off Interstate 30, according to a news release.

While waiting for an Arkansas Highway Police inspection and weighing of his tractor-trailer, Flores Reynaldo, 33, of Progreso, Texas, was found by police to have outstanding felony warrants from Texas, the release said.

When officers attempted to take him into custody around 9:15 a.m., Reynaldo resisted, pointed a gun at an officer and barricaded himself inside the sleeper compartment of the vehicle armed with two handguns, according to the release.

State police SWAT and negotiation teams were sent to support officers, the release said.

Reynaldo surrendered at 2:15 p.m. without any injuries taking place, and he was taken to the Hempstead County jail where he is held on an aggravated-assault charge related to the incident.