PREP BASEBALL: Langford delivers as Springdale rallies past Northside

SPRINGDALE -- Kyle Langford sent a game-winning hit into left field to give Springdale a tight 8-7 victory over Fort Smith Northside in nonconference action Thursday night.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third as David Rodriguez singled from a Northside error to start off Springdale's offense.

Langford also singled to help the bulldogs gain a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Lane Carosh and Caleb Horsey each had an RBI single, while Cooper Combs and Clay Van Vacter drove in a run apiece with a double.

For the majority of the seven innings, Springdale dominated and put up two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Combs and Horsey put up RBI singles to help gain the 6-0 lead.

After being scoreless after the sixth, the Grizzlies rallied back in the top of the seventh. With a strong start to the inning, Noah Ottman had an RBI single from an overthrow to first to kick off Northside's last attempt to pull out a win.

Jayden Dilworth followed with an RBI single and Jacob Null continued with a 2-run double to get the Grizzlies within one run of tying. Jayden Darnell then sent a 2-run double to left-center to put Northside on top 7-6 in the top of the 7th.

"We trust the process and keep our approach at the plate, and it all came together there in the seventh," Northside coach Will Hankins said, "Our guys are never out of it. ... They always keep fighting."

The game was in favor of Northside going into the bottom of the seventh, but Springdale responded with singles from Yadiel Canales, Zach Long and Horsey and tied the game at 7. In one final at-bat, Kyle Langford delivered his hit, which scored Horsey for the final run and the victory.

"They've continued to show a lot of character all year long. When the chips were down, they responded back in a big way," Springdale coach Michael Milum said.

Springdale returns to action Monday against Rogers, while Northside will try to regroup this afternoon with a 6A-Central game against Cabot.