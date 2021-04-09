Restricted oxygen killed Floyd, physician testifies

MINNEAPOLIS -- George Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck, a medical expert testified at former officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial Thursday, emphatically rejecting the defense theory that Floyd's drug use and underlying health problems were what killed him.

"A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died," said prosecution witness Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University's medical school in Illinois.

Using easy-to-understand language to explain medical concepts and even loosening his necktie to illustrate a point, Tobin told the jury that Floyd's breathing was severely constricted while Chauvin and two other Minneapolis officers held the 46-year-old Black man down on his stomach last May with his hands cuffed behind him and his face jammed against the ground.

The lack of oxygen resulted in brain damage and caused his heart to stop, the witness said.

Tobin, analyzing images of the three officers restraining Floyd for what prosecutors say was almost 9½ minutes, testified that Chauvin's knee was "virtually on the neck" more than 90% of that time.

He also cited other factors that made it difficult for Floyd to breathe: officers lifting up on the handcuffs, the hard surface of the street, his prone position, his turned head and a knee on his back.

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for 3 minutes, 2 seconds, after Floyd had "reached the point where there was not one ounce of oxygen left in the body," Tobin said.

As prosecutors repeatedly played a video clip of Floyd on the ground, Tobin pinpointed what he said was a change in the man's face that told him Floyd was dead. That moment happened around 5 minutes after police began holding him down.

"At the beginning you can see he's conscious, you can see slight flickering, and then it disappears," Tobin said. "That's the moment the life goes out of his body."

Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death May 25. Floyd was arrested outside a neighborhood market after being accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Bystander video of Floyd crying that he couldn't breathe as onlookers yelled at the white officer to get off him sparked protests and scattered violence around the U.S.

Tobin testified that just because Floyd was talking and shown moving on video doesn't mean he was breathing adequately. He said that a leg movement seen in the video was involuntary, and that a person can continue to speak until the airway narrows to 15%, after which "you are in deep trouble."

Officers can be heard on video telling Floyd that if he can talk, he can breathe.

During cross-examination, Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson pressed Tobin on that misconception, pointing to earlier testimony that Minneapolis officers are trained that if people can speak, they can breathe.

Nelson has argued that Chauvin did what he was trained to do and that Floyd's death was caused by illegal drugs and underlying medical problems that included high blood pressure and heart disease. An autopsy found fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.

But Tobin said he analyzed Floyd's respiration as seen on body-camera video and that while fentanyl typically cuts the rate of respiration by 40%, Floyd's breathing was "right around normal" just before he lost consciousness. He said, people with severe heart disease have very high respiratory rates.

Tobin also said the high level of carbon dioxide in Floyd's blood as measured in the hospital emergency room can be explained by the fact that Floyd was not breathing for nearly 10 minutes before paramedics began artificial respiration, as opposed to his breathing being suppressed by fentanyl.

In other testimony Thursday, a forensic toxicologist said he tested blood drawn from Floyd at the hospital, as well as urine from his autopsy, and found a "very low" amount of methamphetamine. Daniel Isenschmid said fentanyl and a byproduct of its breakdown also were in Floyd's system.

Isenschmid put the level of fentanyl in Floyd's blood at 11 nanograms per milliliter. For perspective, he said testing of more than 2,000 people arrested for driving under the influence of fentanyl revealed an average concentration of 9.59, and dozens of them had levels higher than Floyd's.

On cross-examination, Nelson suggested that there was no way to know how much fentanyl Floyd had ingested, and Isenschmid agreed. Nelson also said it's impossible to know the concentration of fentanyl in illegal street drugs.

"Every single pill you take, it becomes a unique experience for the person, right?" Isenschmid agreed.

In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson questions witness Dr. Martin Tobin as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Thursday April 8, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this image taken from video, prosecutor Erin Eldridge questions witness Daniel Isenschmid, a forensic toxicologist as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

A National Guard soldier, center, stands guard with deputies at the restricted vehicle entrance of the Hennepin County Government Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)