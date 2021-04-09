Shortage to shut more GM plants

General Motors said Thursday that it will temporarily idle more North American factories over a shortage of semiconductors, showing that the monthslong supply pinch is continuing to wreak havoc on auto manufacturing.

The company will halt some production lines for one to two weeks at two plants in Lansing, Mich., and one plant each in Spring Hill, Tenn.; Fairfax, Kan.; Mexico; and Canada, the company said in a statement. It is also extending shutdowns that began in February and March at a different set of plants in Michigan, Kansas and Canada.

The shutdowns will affect about 10,000 workers, GM spokesman David Barnas said. Hourly workers represented by a union "will receive about 75% of their compensation through a combination of unemployment and supplemental benefits," he said by email.

The company says it has managed to keep factories humming that make hot-selling and very profitable full-size pickups and SUVs.

"GM continues to leverage every available semiconductor to build and ship our most popular and in-demand products," the company said Thursday in a statement.

GM is also restarting production at a Wentzville, Mo., factory idled in March.

"We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers' semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impact on GM," the company said. "Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible."

Semiconductors, also known as computer chips, are the brains behind a wide array of electronic devices, including cars. The chips have been in short supply for months as an unprecedented surge of demand far outstripped supply across the globe, leaving manufacturers of all kinds in the lurch.

The White House has been leaning on big chip producers and their host nations, including Taiwan, to increase output. It is also calling for $50 billion of federal funding to incentivize more domestic chip production, though those funds, if approved by Congress, would be too far off to alleviate the current shortages.

The chip shortage has already been rippling through various markets since last summer. It has made it difficult for schools to buy enough laptops for students forced to learn from home, delayed the release of popular products such as the iPhone 12 and created mad scrambles to find the latest video game consoles such as the PlayStation 5.

But things have been getting even worse in recent weeks, particularly in the auto industry, where factories are shutting down because there aren't enough chips to finish building vehicles that are starting to look like computers on wheels. The problem was recently compounded by a grounded container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, choking off chips headed from Asia to Europe.

Spring Hill, which makes the Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia SUVs, will shut down the weeks of April 12 and 19. Production of the Chevrolet Blazer at Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, will stop for a week on April 19, while the Lansing Grand River plant, which makes the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans, will stay shut down through the week of April 26.

The Lansing Delta Township plant will be down for a week starting April 19, cutting production of the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, while the Ontario and Kansas plants will be shut down through the week of May 10. Both have been idle since the week of Feb. 8. The Ontario plant makes the Chevrolet Equinox SUV, while the Kansas plant manufactures the Chevy Malibu sedan and Cadillac XT4 SUV.

GM expects the chip shortage to cost it up to $2 billion in pretax profits this year from lost production and sales.

Also Thursday, Ford said it would shut down its Chicago and Flat Rock, Mich., plants and the Transit van side of the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Mo., during the week starting Monday. But seven U.S. plants will run through the two traditional summer shutdown weeks in late June and early July. The Chicago plant makes the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, while Flat Rock makes the Mustang sports car.

In addition to GM and Ford, Nissan, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Honda seem to have been hit the hardest.

These snags are likely to frustrate consumers who can't find the vehicle they want and sometimes find themselves settling for a lower-end models without as many fancy electronic features. And it threatens to leave a big dent in the auto industry, which by some estimates stands to lose $60 billion in sales during the first half of his year.

IHS Markit estimates that from January through March, the chip shortage reduced North American auto production by about 100,000 vehicles. In January of last year, before the pandemic, the U.S. auto industry had enough vehicles to supply 77 days of demand. By February of 2021 it was down almost 30% to 55 days. Edmunds.com says discounts are down and prices for new and used vehicles are up.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeanne Whalen of The Washington Post, by staff members of The Associated Press and by Jamie L. LaReau of the Detroit Free Press (TNS).