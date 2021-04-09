Sports Roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville 16, Springdale 0

The Lady Tigers did all the scoring in the first two innings in a 6A-West game Thursday.

Bentonville (16-1, 5-1) got multiple hits from Emily Perry and Kenzie Derryberry, who also drove in three runs.

Trista Peterson earned the win in the circle, allowing just one hit with a pair of strikeouts.

Lauren Christy and Tori Hennarichs had Springdale's only hits.

Rogers High 6, Springdale Har-Ber 2

The Lady Mounties out-hit Har-Ber 10-1 and kept its 6A-West record perfect on Thursday.

Rogers (15-1, 6-0) belted six extra-base hits with Emma Kate Jackson setting the pace. Jackson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple out of the lead-off spot for Rogers.

Ava Johnson also doubled and tripled and Madison Heinle was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Heinlee did not allow a hit over four innings and struck out eight to earn the win. Ava Johnson pitched the final three innings for the Lady Mounties.

Jaiden Tuck belted a two-run double for Har-Ber (4-10, 1-5).

Rogers Heritage 6, Fayetteville 0

Taylor Moseley pitched a complete-game shutout as the Lady War Eagles blanked Fayetteville in 6A-West action.

Maddie Pollock powered the Heritage offense, belting a pair of doubles with three RBIs. Paige Morrall was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Lady War Eagles (6-10, 3-3).

Fayetteville (2-9, 1-5) had five singles in the game off Moseley.

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Fayetteville 5, Rogers Heritage 1

Carson Wasemiller scored two goals while Lauren Magre had one goal and two assists to lead Fayetteville past Rogers Heritage.

Jayden Tyler added a goal and an assist for Fayetteville, which led 4-1 at halftime. Abby Estes also scored for Fayetteville while Heritage's goal came on a free kick midway through the first half.

Boys

Rogers Heritage 4, Fayetteville 1

Brandon Martinez, Miguel Reyes, and Anthony Perez had goals for Rogers Heritage while Yair Benitez added another score on a penalty kick.

Brandon Gallardo, David Avila, and Osiris Perez added assists for the War Eagles.

PREP TRACK

Whitey Smith Relays Carnival

Thursday at Rogers Heritage

Girls

Team Scores 1. Bentonville 119; 2. Rogers 83; 3. Fayetteville 62; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 60; 5. Rogers Heritage 56; 6. Fort Smith Southside 35; 7. Bentonville West 31; 8. Springdale 30.

4x100 Relay 1. Fayetteville, 49.94; 2. Bentonville, 50.46; 3 FS Southside, 52.09; 4. Rogers Heritage, 52.35; 5. Rogers, 52.39; 6. Springdale; 7 Heritage "B", 58.23; 8. Springdale "B", 59.73

4x200 Relay 1. Fayetteville, 1:46.33; 2. Har-Ber, 1:46.37; 3. Bentonville, 1:46.57; 4. Rogers Heritage, 1:50.18; 5. FS Southside, 1:51.04; 6. Bentonville West, 1:52.64; 7. Rogers, 1:54.39; 8. Springdale, 1:59.48.

4x400 Relay 1. Bentonville, 4:06.80; 2. Rogers Heritage , 4:19.76; 3. Rogers, 4:24.98; 4. Rogers Heritage, 4:58.49; 5. Springdale, 5:00.74.

4x800 Relay 1. Bentonville, 9:44.83; 2. Rogers, 9:45.39; 3. FS Southside, 11:43.17; 4. Springdale, 12:06.08.

4x1,600 Relay 1. Bentonville, 23:35.67; 2. Rogers, 24:31.34; 3. Har-Ber, 25:12.15.

4x100 Shuttle Hurdles 1. Bentonville, 1:07.51; 2. Rogers, 1:15.35; 3. Rogers Heritage, 1:15.75.

Sprint Medley Relay 1. Har-Ber, 4:24.42; 2. Fayetteville, 4:33.99; 3. Springdale, 4:37.27; 4. Bentonville, 4:38.75; 5. Rogers Heritage, 4:43.43; 6. Rogers, 4:56.64; 7. FS Southside, 5:06.22; 8. Rogers Heritage "B", 5:31.15.

Distance Relay 1. Rogers, 12:59.17; 2. Bentonville, 13:06.61; 3. Har-Ber, 13:45.03; 4. Rogers Heritage, 15:41.90; 5. FS Southside, 16:05.52.

Discus Relay 1. Bentonville, 304-3; 2. Rogers Heritage, 280-6; 3. Rogers 256-1; 4. Bentonville West 255-0; 5. Har-Ber, 235-9; 6. Fayetteville, 220-10; 7. FS Southside, 194-4; 8. Springdale, 79-3.

High Jump Relay 1. Bentonville, 15-7; 2. Rogers 14-8; 3. Har-Ber, 14-6; 4. Fayetteville, 14-0; 5. FS Southside, 9-8; 6. Bentonville West, 5-4.

Long Jump Relay 1. Bentonville 49-3.5; 2. Fayetteville, 48-0.5; 3. Har-Ber, 46-8; 4. Rogers, 43-7; 5. FS Southside, 42-8; 6. Springdale, 38-9.5; 7. Rogers Heritage, 30-4.5; 8. Bentonville West, 15-1.

Pole Vault Relay 1. Fayetteville 28-8; 2. Bentonville West, 28-0; 3. Springdale, 26-6; 4. Rogers, 24-6; 5 Bentonville, 16-0; 6. Rogers Heritage, 8-0.

Shot Put Relay 1. Bentonville, 104-3; 2. Bentonville West, 100-6; 3. Rogers Heritage, 89-2; 4. Rogers, 83-10; 5. Har-Ber, 83-3; 6. FS Southside, 80-1; 7. Fayetteville, 74-8; 8. Springdale, 30-0.

Triple Jump Relay 1. Har-Ber, 103-10; 2. Bentonville, 100-11.5; 3. Fayetteville, 98-11; 4. Rogers, 90-3; 5. Rogers Heritage, 33-5.5; 6. Bentonville West, 32-2.25

Boys

Team Scores 1. Fort Smith Southside 87; 2. Rogers 85; 3. Bentonville 71; 4. Rogers Heritage 67; 5. Springdale Har-Ber 66.5; 6. Fayetteville 46; 7. Bentonville West 41; 8. Springdale 37.5.

4x100 Relay 1. Bentonville, 43.02; 2. Bentonville West, 43.03; 3. FS Southside, 43.50; 4. Rogers, 43.89; 5. Springdale, 44.35; 6. Har-Ber, 44.39; 7. Fayetteville, 44.52; 8. Rogers Heritage, 45.23.

4x200 Relay 1. Bentonville West, 1:30.11; 2. Bentonville, 1:32.03; 3. Rogers, 1:32.26; 4. Har-Ber, 1:32.34; 5. Rogers Heritage, 1:34.63; 6. FS Southside, 1:35.19; 7. Springdale, 1:35.81.

4x400 Relay 1. FS Southside, 3:28.40; 2. Rogers, 3:29.74; 3. Har-Ber, 3:31.19; 4. Bentonville, 3:38.58; 5. Springdale, 3:39.87; 6. Rogers Heritage, 3:40.35.

4x800 Relay 1. Rogers, 8:25.97; 2. Rogers Heritage, 8:39.99; 3. Bentonville, 8:51.25; 4. Springdale, 9:02.43; 5. FS Southside, 9:27.92.

4x1,600 Relay 1. Bentonville, 23:35.67; 2. Rogers, 24:31.34; 3. Har-Ber High School 'A' 25:12.15

4x110 Shuttle Hurdles 1. Rogers, 1:11.70; 2. FS Southside, 1:14.22.

Sprint Medley Relay 1. FS Southside, 3:42.63; 2. Bentonville, 3:45.94; 3. Har-Ber, 3:48.60; 4. Springdale, 3:49.14; 5. Rogers Heritage, 4:03.12; 6. Rogers, 4:03.30; 7. Fayetteville, 4:04.68.

Distance Medley Relay 1. Bentonville, 10:42.81; 2. Har-Ber, 10:44.47; 3. Rogers Heritage, 11:12.03; 4. Rogers, 11:42.78; 5. FS Southside, 12:27.17; 6. Springdale, 12:50.45.

Discus Relay 1. Fayetteville, 369-1; 2. Har-Ber, 359-5; 3. FS Southside, 350-1; 4. Springdale, 319-10; 5. Rogers, 298-10; 6. Rogers Heritage, 285-2; 7. Bentonville West, 277-9; 8. Bentonville, 108-2.

Long Jump Relay 1. Rogers, 62-7.50; 2. Rogers Heritage, 60-6; 3. Fayetteville, 60-4; 4. Bentonville West, 58-9; 5. FS Southside, 41-1.5; 6. Bentonville, 39-6; 7. Har-Ber, 37-6.5.

Pole Vault Relay 1. Bentonville, 37-0; 2. Rogers Heritage, 35-0; 3. FS Southside, 25-6; 4. Fayetteville, 24-0; 5. Rogers, 22-6; 6. Bentonville West, 13-10; 7. (tie) Springdale and Har-Ber, 12-0.

Triple Jump Relay 1. FS Southside, 119-3.5; 2. Har-Ber, 116-0.5; 3. Rogers Heritage, 115-6.5; 4. Rogers, 66-8; 5. Bentonville, 42-0.5; 6. Fayetteville, 38-4.

Blackhawk Relays

Thursday at Pea Ridge

Girls

Team Scores 1. Pea Ridge 220; 2. Shiloh Christian 87; 3. Gravette 73; 4. Farmington 70.5; 5. (tie) West Fork and Gentry 59; 7. Prairie Grove 52.5; 8. Elkins 17; 9. Decatur 5

100 1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 12.54; 2. Madelyn Sestak, Shiloh, 13.12; 3. Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge, 13.25; 4. Grace Mitchell, Farmington, 13.41; 5. Mollie Cole, Shiloh, 13.61.

200 Madelyn Sestak, Shiloh, 28.18; 2. Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge, 28.38; 3. Maci Hubbard, Gentry, 29.24; 4. Jazmyn Preston, Prairie Grove, 29.63; 5. Charlie Qualls, Gravette, 29.76.

400 1. Maci Hubbard, Gentry, 1:05.03; 2. Lynley Bowen, Farmington, 1:05.50; 3. Mikey Larson, Gravette, 1:07.04; 4. Taylor Pierce, Prairie Grove, 1:08.18; 5. Isabel Alvarado, West Fork, 1:11.02.

800 1. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 2:38.95; 2. Mikey Larson, Gravette, 2:42.85; 3. Ava Nall, Prairie Grove, 2:44.37; 4. Emma Stewart, Pea Ridge, 2:48.55; 5. Nealie DenHerder, West Fork, 2:50.11.

1,600 1. Liz Vazques, Pea Ridge, 6:00.39; 2. Olivia Scates, Pea Ridge, 6:34.08; 3. Nealie DenHerder, West Fork, 6:40.76; 4. Kingslee Kestner, Elkins, 6:49.46; 5. Macy Reese, Farmington, 7:02.47.

3,200 1. Liz Vazques, Pea Ridge, 13:02.42; 2. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 13:16.06; 3. Olivia Scates, Pea Ridge, 14:30.53.

100 Hurdles 1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 15.59; 2. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 17.29; 3. Elizabeth Stoufer, Prairie Grove, 17.93; 4. Mollie Cole, Shiloh, 18.16; 5. Joyce Ferguson, West Fork, 18.92.

300 Hurdles 1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 47.21; 2. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 50.65; 3. Joyce Ferguson, West Fork, 51.72; 4. Zoe Erickson, West Fork, 55.25; 5. Jasmin Camero, Farmington, 56.45.

4x100 Relay 1. Shiloh Christian, 53.85; 2. Prairie Grove, 54.22; 3. Pea Ridge, 55.02; 4. Gravette, 55.42; 5. West Fork, 57.17

4x200 Relay 1. Shiloh Christian, 1:56.46; 2. Gravette, 1:57.24; 3. Pea Ridge, 1:57.66; 4. West Fork, 1:58.83.

4x400 Relay 1. Gravette, 4:35.21; 2. Pea Ridge, 4:40.12; 3. West Fork, 4:44.74; 4. Gentry, 4:57.77; 5. Prairie Grove, 5:07.43.

4x800 Relay 1. Pea Ridge, 11:26.64; 2. Farmington 13:00.05

Discus 1. McKenzie Klingman, Pea Ridge, 100-08; 2. Dallice White, Pea Ridge, 93-3; 3. Brooklynn Bonanno, Shiloh, 89-11; 4. Abby Schopper, Decatur, 85-9; 5. Alyssa McCarty, Gentry, 85-5.

High Jump 1. Mollie Cole, Shiloh, 4-10; 2. Trinity Dobbs, Prairie Grove, 4-10; 3. Bella Holloway, Gravette, 4-8; 4. Emma Neyman, West Fork, 4-6; 5. Kyleigh Pruitt, Pea Ridge, 4-6.

Long Jump 1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 17-6; 2. Madelyn Sestak, Shiloh, 15-11; 3. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 15-2.5; 4. Trinity Dobbs, Prairie Grove, 14-8; 5. Alyssa McCarty, Gentry, 14-4.

Pole Vault 1. Holly Robinson, Gravette, 11-6; 2. Lauren Wright, Pea Ridge, 9-6; 3. Grace Mitchell, Farmington, 9-0; 4. Maci Hubbard, Gentry, 9-0; 5. Jaiden Wilmoth, Gentry, 8-0.

Shot Put 1. Blakelee Winn, Pea Ridge, 32-5; 2. Dallice White, Pea Ridge, 31-5; 3. Abigail Beranek, Gravette, 31-1.5; 4. McKenzie Klingman, Pea Ridge, 30-6; 5. Addison Fenton, Farmington, 29-8.

Triple Jump 1. Jaiden Wilmoth, Gentry, 31-6; 2. Mikayla Humphrey, Pea Ridge, 30-9; 3. Alyssa McCarty, Gentry, 30-9; 4. Mollie Cole, Shiloh, 30-5; 5. Kingslee Kestner, Elkins, 30-1.

Boys

Team Scores 1. Pea Ridge 199; 2. West Fork 89; 3. Shiloh Christian 84; 4. Prairie Grove 80; 5. Farmington 74; 6. Gravette 66; 7. Gentry 45.

100 1. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 11.14; 2. Ethan Miller, Prairie Grove, 11.45; 3. Cade Mann, Pea Ridge, 11.79; 4. Luke Sluyter, Shiloh, 11.83; 5. Ethan Kowalski, Gravette, 11.87.

200 1. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 22.62; 2. Devonte Donovan, Farmington, 23.74; 3. Ethan Miller, Prairie Grove, 24.17; 4. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 24.23; 5. Cade Mann, Pea Ridge, 24.61.

400 1. Zach Akridge, Farmington, 53.60; 2. Johnny Dunfee, Gravette, 53.92; 3. Sawyer Shankle, Shiloh, 55.88; 4. Hayden Quintero, Gravette, 57.24; 5. Hunter Singh, Pea Ridge B, 58.66.

800 1.Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 2:09.95; 2. Luke Sluyter, Shiloh, 2:17.73; 3. Mason Gansz, Farmington, 2:18.96; 4. Layton Powell, Pea Ridge, 2:19.83; 5. Grandon Grant, Pea Ridge, 2:20.22.

1,600 1. Mason Gansz, Farmington, 5:09.59; 2. Wesley Wilson, Gravette, 5:13.53; 3. Layton Powell, Pea Ridge, 5:20.89; 4. Micah Grusing, Farmington, 5:26.90; 5. Eli Schulz, Shiloh, 5:34.24.

3,200 1. Wesley Wilson, Gravette, 11:37.24; 2. Kaleb McIntyre, West Fork, 11:59.50; 3. Micah Grusing, Farmington, 12:00.33; 4. Taylor Michie, Farmington, 12:05.45; 5. Owen Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 12:41.35.

110 Hurdles 1. Wyatt Young, Prairie Grove, 16.08; 2. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 17.10; 3. Tyler Chadbourne, West Fork, 17.38; 4. Brenden Power, Pea Ridge, 17.54; 5. Cade Mann, Pea Ridge, 18.73.

300 Hurdles 1. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 41.93; 2. Cale Slaba, Shiloh, 43.28; 3. Tyler Chadbourne, West Fork, 45.57; 4. Nathan Tucker, Pea Ridge B, 47.48; 5. Owen Harris, Pea Ridge, 49.32.

4x100 Relay 1. Pea Ridge, 44.64; 2. Prairie Grove, 45.12; 3. Shiloh Christian, 46.04; 4. Gravette, 48.17; 5. Gentry, 49.48.

4x200 Relay 1. Pea Ridge, 1:40.04; 2. Gravette, 1:40.74; 3. West Fork, 1:44.69; 4. Elkins, 1:47.50

4x400 Relay 1. Shiloh Christian, 3:48.70; 2. Pea Ridge, 3:51.69; 3. Gravette, 3:53.03; 4. West Fork, 3:54.53; 5. Prairie Grove, 3:55.38.

4x800 Relay 1. Pea Ridge, 9:35.79; 2. West Fork, 9:50.96; 3. Gravette, 9:54.63; 4. Shiloh Christian, 10:16.92; 5. Gentry, 10:19.74.

Discus 1. Tate Christensen, Pea Ridge, 133-3; 2. Garrison Jackson, Gentry, 129-6; 3. Ryel Clarence, Gentry, 122-9, 4. Waylon Harrington, Decatur, 112-5; 5. Iain Mullikin, Pea Ridge, 100-0.

High Jump 1. Devonte Donovan, Farmington, 5-8; 2. Josh Blakley, Farmington, 5-6; 3. Wyatt Young, Prairie Grove, 5-6; 4. Evan Foster, Prairie Grove, 5-6; 5. Trent Sheets, Gentry, 5-4.

Long Jump 1. Landon Semrad, Prairie Grove 20-7; 2. Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 19-7.5; 3. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 18-9.5; 4. Wyatt Young, Prairie Grove, 18-5; 5. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 17-8.5.

Pole Vault 1. Caleb Neil, Pea Ridge, 11-6; 2. Drake Wolfenden, Pea Ridge, 11-0; 3. Phoenix Edmisson, Pea Ridge, 11-0; 4. Lee Roberts, Gentry, 10-0; 5. Elijah Wiggins, Pea Ridge B, 9-0.

Shot Put 1. Tate Christensen, Pea Ridge, 44-6; 2. Mike Ericson, Pea Ridge, 41-1.5; 3. Garrison Jackson, Gentry, 39-4; 4. Terrion Swift, Farmington, 36-9.5; 5. Nykile Poor, Shiloh, 36-8.

Triple Jump 1. Landon Semrad, Prairie Grove, 44-11; 2. Josiah Small, Pea Ridge, 42-7; 3. Cale Slaba, Shiloh, 39-5; 4. Tyler Chadbourne, West Fork, 37-6; 5. Korbin Cates, Gravette, 36-8.